India Creates History by Lifting the Sixth ICC U-19 World Cup Trophy After Crushing England by 100 Runs in Harare Final; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads by a Powerful 175

India created history by winning its sixth ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, on Friday, 6 February 2026. The title was crowned to India as they defeated England by a smashing 100 runs, establishing dominance in the game. The English team was bowled out for 311 while chasing a 412-run target, even after a fighting century from Caleb Falconer (115 off 67 balls).
Team India elected to bat first and were led by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a record score of 175 off just 80 balls. India was pushed to 251 inside 26 overs as the left-hand batsman struck 150 runs through boundaries with 15 fours and 15 sixes. The score would stand as one of the most destructive knocks ever played in a U-19 World Cup final.
Suryavanshi got full support from the team’s captain Ayush Mhatre with a composed 53 off 51 balls as the duo led the innings after an early wicket. Later, the team was supported by players Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan, pushing India to a grand total of 411 runs in 50 overs. The match tilted towards India as it crossed the 400-run mark despite England managing to fight back with a cluster of wickets late in the innings.
As the second innings began, England had a hopeful start with opener Ben Dawkins scoring a half-century, which was followed by contributions from Thomas Rew and Ben Mayes. However, India fought back to gain momentum with a decisive spell from the bowlers as they converted England's promising 174/3 to a slump of 177/7.
As the game progressed, Falconer picked up pace, establishing a partnership with James Minto that produced 92 runs. The partnership, however, was broken by Indian pacer R.S. Ambrish with Minto’s wicket. Later, Kanishk Chouhan followed up by dismissing Falconer at 115, folding England at 311 runs.
The youth showcased the future of cricket in the country by making India the first nation to ever hold a total of six Under-19 World Cup titles. The Indian Under-19 team established its reputation globally by remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, which included a successful 300-plus chase in the semifinal at the same venue.
The victory came with praise from all over the country, from both political and cricket circles. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the team through his X post. He wrote, “India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well throughout the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours.” It was followed by applause from President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, alongside many others.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was also a U-19 World Cup-winning captain in 2008, lauded the squad, highlighting India’s dominance in age-group cricket. He wrote in his X post, “Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again.” The much-celebrated Sachin Tendulkar also joined in with praise for the fearless approach of the team. He wrote, “Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav!” Coach Gautam Gambhir also praised the performance of the squad, describing it as a “glimpse of a bright future.”
