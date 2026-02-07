India Creates History by Lifting the Sixth ICC U-19 World Cup Trophy After Crushing England by 100 Runs in Harare Final; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leads by a Powerful 175

Suryavanshi got full support from the team’s captain Ayush Mhatre with a composed 53 off 51 balls as the duo led the innings after an early wicket. Later, the team was supported by players Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan, pushing India to a grand total of 411 runs in 50 overs. The match tilted towards India as it crossed the 400-run mark despite England managing to fight back with a cluster of wickets late in the innings.

As the second innings began, England had a hopeful start with opener Ben Dawkins scoring a half-century, which was followed by contributions from Thomas Rew and Ben Mayes. However, India fought back to gain momentum with a decisive spell from the bowlers as they converted England's promising 174/3 to a slump of 177/7.

As the game progressed, Falconer picked up pace, establishing a partnership with James Minto that produced 92 runs. The partnership, however, was broken by Indian pacer R.S. Ambrish with Minto’s wicket. Later, Kanishk Chouhan followed up by dismissing Falconer at 115, folding England at 311 runs.