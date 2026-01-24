After Bangladesh Team Refused to Come to India ICC Replaces Bangladesh With Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026 After India Travel Refusal

The BCB had earlier communicated to the ICC that the Bangladesh government had not granted permission for the team to travel to India for the tournament, which begins on February 7, 2026. The BCB also sought to refer the matter to the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), though it remains unclear on what legal grounds the appeal was made or how the ICC responded.

The final decision followed an emergency ICC Board meeting held via video conference, during which the majority of directors voted in favour of replacing Bangladesh if it continued to insist on moving its matches out of India, including a proposed shift to Sri Lanka.

In a statement after the meeting, the ICC said it was not “feasible” to alter the tournament schedule so close to the start date. The Board also stated that changing venues in the absence of any “credible security threat” could set a dangerous precedent and undermine the ICC’s neutrality.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC had given the BCB until Thursday, January 23, 2026, to consult the Bangladesh government and confirm whether the team would travel to India as per the existing schedule. However, both the government and the BCB reiterated their refusal.