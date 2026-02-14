In Gift to Big Oil Donors, Trump Stops EPA From Combating ‘Most Terrible Environmental Threat in Human History’

The finding has been a target of the fossil fuel industry since it was reached. Under President Donald Trump , who has boasted openly of serving the fossil fuel industry in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars of financial support during his last election, they have found their hero.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, who has enthusiastically backed Trump’s initiatives to expand oil drilling and coal mining , called the repeal of the finding “the largest deregulatory action in the history of America.”

Indeed, it is expected to immediately eviscerate fuel-efficiency standards and electric vehicle requirements for cars and trucks, which are already the largest single source of carbon dioxide emissions in the US, contributing about 1.8 billion metric tons in 2022.

While the White House has said the reduced efficiency standards will “save the American people $1.3 trillion in crushing regulations,” this is a drop in the ocean compared to the $87 trillion in economic disruption that a study by researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of Pennsylvania estimated will come over the next 25 years as a result of increased natural disasters and sea-level rise caused by American corporations’ fossil fuel outputs.

In the United States , weather disasters—exacerbated by global warming— caused $115 billion in total damages last year, the third most since tracking began in 1980, behind only 2023 and 2024. Last year had more billion-dollar disasters than any other year on record.