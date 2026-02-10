Jeffrey Epstein’s Associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Convicted of Child Sex Trafficking, Takes the Fifth Amendment to Avoid Self-Incrimination; Seeks Clemency From President Trump

James Comer, chairman of the Republican House Oversight Committee, stated that Maxwell’s use of her fundamental right to remain silent was “as expected.” He further added that the move was “obviously very disappointing.” “We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators,” said Comer.

Members of the committee asked questions about how the deceased financier created a powerful network that was used to abuse underage girls for several years. After Maxwell invoked her fundamental right, many questions regarding the indiscretions of Epstein and his associates remained unanswered once again.

However, Maxwell’s lawyers have put forward a proposition that she will testify if she is granted clemency by US President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly denied any connection with the convicted sex offender and his island. The duo’s friendship reportedly concluded in 2004 following a fallout for unspecified reasons.

See Also: As Epstein Files Are Released, Bill Clinton Takes the Entire Spotlight With No Sign of Trump; A Potential Cover-Up in Progress?

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, advocated for the innocence of President Trump and former US President Bill Clinton. In previous batches of photographs and documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), several images of both Trump and Clinton went viral, showing them with women whose faces were redacted. “Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation,” added Markus.

Maxwell’s deposition took place from the Texas prison where she is currently serving her sentence. The deposition was held following the release of a batch of evidence by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30, 2026, which has rocked the world of famous A-listers from various fields.

From billionaire Bill Gates to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mother, Mira Nair, the latest batch of the Epstein files has intensified scrutiny of influential political and powerful figures who have been covertly associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Suggested Reading: