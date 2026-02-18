Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Leader Who Fought for Economic Justice, Dies at 84

Rev. Jesse Jackson, a renowned civil rights activist and two-time US presidential candidate who pushed for a multiracial movement united around the common fight for economic justice, has died at the age of 84, his family announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our father was a servant leader—not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” said Jackson’s family. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”