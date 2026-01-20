The ‘Emperor’ of Couture Valentino Garavani Passes Away at 93: The Legendary Italian Fashion Designer Who Shaped Global Fashion Through Elegance, Romance and ‘Valentino Red’

Valentino’s golden fame was centred on his adoption of a vivid blend of carmine and scarlet with a hint of orange—the now-iconic “Valentino red”. The colour was introduced to the fashion world in 1959 with a strapless cocktail dress of draped tulle and was inspired by his admiration for an elegantly dressed elderly woman at an opera house in Barcelona. Valentino went on to include at least one red dress in every collection, making it the defining signature of the fashion house.

In his 2022 book Rosso (Red), Valentino wrote, “I think a woman dressed in red is always wonderful, she is the perfect image of a heroine.” When his final collection was showcased in 2008, all models wore red dresses for the closing finale, marking the designer’s farewell in his own signature style. He later retired after selling his business empire, leaving behind a name that continues to influence global fashion.

Valentino approached his work with extraordinary attention to detail and craftsmanship, though his designs appeared effortless at first glance, reflecting his fashion brilliance. His work was recognised for flowing georgette, chiffon ruffles and ornate embellishments, including the intricate budellini technique. Hallmarks of his craftsmanship included hand-rolled tubes of sheep’s wool wrapped in silk.

Valentino’s contributions to the fashion and beauty industry earned him numerous accolades. He received France’s highest civilian honour in 2006. More recently, in December 2023, he was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards in London.

Valentino’s legacy extended far beyond fashion. Through the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation, he supported arts education, cultural preservation and charitable initiatives connected to fashion and design. Valentino Garavani remains a symbol of timeless elegance, with an influence woven in red, romance and refinement. As he once said, “I love beauty. It is not my fault. And I know what women want: they want to be beautiful.”