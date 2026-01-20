The ‘Emperor’ of Couture Valentino Garavani Passes Away at 93: The Legendary Italian Fashion Designer Who Shaped Global Fashion Through Elegance, Romance and ‘Valentino Red’

Italian fashion legend Valentino Garavani died at 93, leaving behind a towering legacy in global haute couture.
Known as the “emperor” of fashion, he dressed royalty and Hollywood while shaping modern luxury design.
His signature “Valentino red” and refined craftsmanship continue to define timeless elegance.
The legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani passed away peacefully at the age of 93, surrounded by family at his residence in Rome. The announcement was made by the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation. He has been celebrated for defining modern elegance with his signature “Valentino red” and for building one of the world’s most acclaimed luxury fashion houses.
The legendary designer will lie in state at Rome’s Piazza Mignanelli on 21 and 22 January 2026, where the public will be able to pay their respects. The funeral service is scheduled to be held the following day at a historic landmark in the Italian capital, the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs.
Valentino was part of a generation of designers who shaped haute couture before the industry became heavily commercialised, ranking alongside widely regarded 20th-century fashion giants such as Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld. He was awarded the title of “the emperor” in the fashion world and was known for his refined glamour, meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering belief in beauty.
The fashion designer was born in May 1923 in Lombardy and was raised in Voghera, south of Milan. From a young age, Valentino showed a fascination with drawing and couture, moving to Paris at just 17 to study at the prestigious Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. He developed his own aesthetic through working with some of the most influential designers of the era, including Jacques Fath, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Jean Dessès and Guy Laroche.
Valentino later returned to Italy in 1960 and went on to establish the Valentino fashion house in Rome with Giancarlo Giammetti, who became his lifelong companion in both business and personal life. The young designer received a major boost in his career when a Valentino gown was worn by Elizabeth Taylor to the Rome premiere of Spartacus. This brought Valentino international attention for his artistry and fashion sensibility.
Soon after, Valentino’s creations became synonymous with luxury, opulence and romance. He went on to dress some of the most famous women of the 20th and early 21st centuries. His clientele included Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Penélope Cruz. He further strengthened his association with royalty and high society by designing the wedding dress for Princess Madeleine of Sweden.
Valentino’s golden fame was centred on his adoption of a vivid blend of carmine and scarlet with a hint of orange—the now-iconic “Valentino red”. The colour was introduced to the fashion world in 1959 with a strapless cocktail dress of draped tulle and was inspired by his admiration for an elegantly dressed elderly woman at an opera house in Barcelona. Valentino went on to include at least one red dress in every collection, making it the defining signature of the fashion house.
In his 2022 book Rosso (Red), Valentino wrote, “I think a woman dressed in red is always wonderful, she is the perfect image of a heroine.” When his final collection was showcased in 2008, all models wore red dresses for the closing finale, marking the designer’s farewell in his own signature style. He later retired after selling his business empire, leaving behind a name that continues to influence global fashion.
Valentino approached his work with extraordinary attention to detail and craftsmanship, though his designs appeared effortless at first glance, reflecting his fashion brilliance. His work was recognised for flowing georgette, chiffon ruffles and ornate embellishments, including the intricate budellini technique. Hallmarks of his craftsmanship included hand-rolled tubes of sheep’s wool wrapped in silk.
Valentino’s contributions to the fashion and beauty industry earned him numerous accolades. He received France’s highest civilian honour in 2006. More recently, in December 2023, he was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards in London.
Valentino’s legacy extended far beyond fashion. Through the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation, he supported arts education, cultural preservation and charitable initiatives connected to fashion and design. Valentino Garavani remains a symbol of timeless elegance, with an influence woven in red, romance and refinement. As he once said, “I love beauty. It is not my fault. And I know what women want: they want to be beautiful.”
