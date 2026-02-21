Indian-American Lawyer Neal Katyal Behind the Landmark US Supreme Court Ruling that Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

He has also authored the book “Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.” He was one of the special prosecutors for the State of Minnesota in the murder case of George Floyd. The Indian-American lawyer has been honoured twice with the title of Litigator of the Year by The American Lawyer, along with receiving the Edmund Randolph Award, known as the highest civilian honour of the US Justice Department. Forbes has also listed him as one of the top 200 lawyers in the US in 2024 and 2025, adding to his achievements.

The Case and the Constitutional Question

The tariff case was brought to the court by a group of small businesses with the support of the Liberty Justice Center. It challenged Trump’s rising tariffs, referring to Article I, which gives the constitutional authority to impose tariffs to Congress unless explicitly delegated. On the other hand, Trump defended his tariffs through the 1977 IEEPA as a necessity for national security and economic leverage, pointing towards the trade deficit and the fentanyl crisis. However, this resulted in wide-ranging tariffs on imports from almost every major trading partner.

The bench, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, upheld that the tariff-setting authority rests with Congress, as written in the Constitution. On the opposite side were Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh, who supported the President’s emergency powers under IEEPA during the proceedings.

The ruling was then described as a “complete and total victory” for the challengers by lawyer Katyal. He added, “The US Supreme Court gave us everything we asked for in our legal case. Everything.”