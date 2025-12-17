Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Found Guilty Under National Security Law

The marathon trial began in December 2023, with closing arguments concluding in August 2025, after more than 150 working days. The media tycoon faces up to life in prison.

“Evasive” and “unreliable”

Judge Toh told a packed courtroom that Lai’s testimony was “evasive” and “unreliable,” saying his actions amounted to an American urging Russia to topple the US government.

Citing live chats and Fox News interviews, she added that Lai had harbored “resentment and hatred” towards China from an early stage.

In a judgment over 850 pages long, the judges said Lai’s intent was “to seek the downfall of [the Chinese Communist Party]” at the cost of the interests of people in Hong Kong and mainland China.

“This was the ultimate aim of the conspiracies and secessionist publications,” the judges wrote.

Lai’s intention to carry out a campaign requesting foreign countries to sanction Hong Kong and China did not cease after the imposition of the national security law in 2020, they added.

“The only adaptation he made after the [national security law] was in form rather than in substance,” the judges wrote.

Before the security law was enacted, his calls for sanctions were “open and direct,” and continued after the law’s enactment in ways that were “implicit and subtle,” according to the judgment.

Lai’s “intention to carry out his campaign remained the same as before, and he continued to act in furtherance of that campaign.”

“Objectively seditious”

The judges also said the Apple Daily articles brought up in court were “objectively seditious” and written to make people view the Hong Kong government with “hatred and contempt.”

Lai was using his newspaper to spread his political agenda, the judges added.

“Given his position as the hands‑on boss of Apple Daily and the degree of his involvement in its operation, we are satisfied that he agreed with those articles which were consistent with his own political stance,” the judgment read.

The judges also highlighted the “extensive” foreign connections the tycoon had, including with top US officials during the first Donald Trump administration.

Through his personal aide, Mark Simon, Lai went on two separate trips to Washington, DC, in 2019 and met top US officials, such as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to lobby and seek their support against China and Hong Kong, the judges said.

The judges also said Lai had “affiliated himself with Western values.”

“In short, Lai’s endgame was to change the regime of [the Chinese Communist Party],” the judges added.

Lai “had an obsession with changing [the Chinese Communist Party’s] values to those of the Western world and counterbalancing China’s influence in the Asian region and the rest of the world.”