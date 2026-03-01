Hundreds Gather on the Streets of DC; Opinions Sharply Divided on Iran Strikes

Sara, a 55-year-old supporter who was present with her family said, “For far too long we have seen troubled times in Iran. We are really excited with this news and very happy.”

Beating drumrolls accompanied by music playing on loudspeakers and people dancing, a large group of Iranian Americans rejoiced and welcomed Trump’s decision.

Even as celebrations continued on one side, several others were also of the opinion that the US should not have intervened in the region.

Several “US Hands off Iran” and “No War on Iran” placards were seen among others.