Hundreds Gather on the Streets of DC; Opinions Sharply Divided on Iran Strikes

With the United States and Israel launching military strikes on Iran, a large number of protestors gathered on the streets of the D.C. denouncing war and seeking restraint. However, following the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hundreds also took to the streets of the national capital to “celebrate.”
While some held placards that read “No New US War in the Middle East,” a different group of people were seen rejoicing near the White House and “thanking” President Donald Trump for US intervention in the region.
Sara, a 55-year-old supporter who was present with her family said, “For far too long we have seen troubled times in Iran. We are really excited with this news and very happy.”
Beating drumrolls accompanied by music playing on loudspeakers and people dancing, a large group of Iranian Americans rejoiced and welcomed Trump’s decision.
Even as celebrations continued on one side, several others were also of the opinion that the US should not have intervened in the region.
Several “US Hands off Iran” and “No War on Iran” placards were seen among others.
The US and Israel launched military strikes in a bid to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program. The strikes came even as several rounds of diplomatic talks were ongoing between Washington and Tehran.
Announcing Khamenei’s death on a Truth Social post, Trump said that the people of Iran had the “single greatest chance to take back their country.”
Trump added that the strikes are likely to continue “throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the middle east and, indeed the world.”
This report is from 5Wh news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: