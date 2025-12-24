Trump Sinks Deeper Into the Epstein Files as FBI Reports Emerge Alleging Rape of a Female Victim

The information contradicted Trump’s earlier statements that he had severed all ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. More than 300,000 documents are available on the official website of the DOJ. What caught attention was a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report dated October 27, 2020, which discussed Trump’s alleged indiscretions involving a female victim.

The report stated that a limousine driver overheard Trump’s phone conversation in 1995. The driver described the conversation as simply “concerning.” He further reported that he came very close to pulling the car over and confronting the businessman over the things he was talking about while on the phone.

According to the driver’s account, an unidentified woman was present in the car with Trump and later informed the driver that she had been raped by him and Epstein. She subsequently told him that she had contacted the police and reported what had happened. The driver’s account further stated that the woman died by suicide in 2000.

The released files have been heavily criticised for extensive redactions.

The Department of Justice has responded to the swirling allegations against the POTUS. In an X post on December 23, 2025, the DOJ defended the President, stating that the allegations are “unfounded and false.”

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the DOJ wrote.

The department further clarified that if the “sensationalist” claims were true, the report would have already been used against him. The DOJ added, “If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Earlier this year, Trump stated that he had never been to the infamous Epstein island during a press meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On July 28, 2025, Trump told reporters that he was not interested in going to the island. He said that he never had “the privilege of going to his island” and added, “I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island.”

Many users on social media criticised the POTUS for his choice of words.

Trump’s past relationship with the convicted sex offender has long been a subject of public discourse. He has reiterated multiple times that he severed ties with Epstein long before his arrest on July 6, 2019. According to emails made public in the Epstein files, Trump had flown on Epstein’s private jets multiple times between 1993 and 1996.

In 2019, around 16 women came forward accusing Donald Trump of inappropriate misconduct. Democrats on the House committee have long accused the Trump administration of covering up the truth to suit its purposes.

