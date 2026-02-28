US, Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran; UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Other Middle East Countries Caught in the Crossfire

Sirens were also heard in Jordan, while Kuwait said its air defence systems were activated against incoming missiles. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. US President Donald Trump said the United States had begun “major combat operations” to protect American interests. The Pentagon named the campaign “Operation Epic Fury.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack on Iran was aimed at removing an “existential threat.” He described the strikes as a joint operation to counter what he called a major threat from Iran. Reports said some of the first strikes took place near offices linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Residents in Tehran said they heard powerful explosions.

In response, Iran launched missiles towards Israel and several Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iran’s attacks on the sovereignty of countries including the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain.