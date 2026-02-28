US, Israel Launch Major Strike on Iran; UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Other Middle East Countries Caught in the Crossfire

The US and Israel carried out large-scale strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to launch missiles towards Israel and Gulf countries, sharply escalating regional tensions.
Air defence systems in the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan were activated, with one civilian killed in Abu Dhabi due to missile debris.
International flights were suspended or diverted, including Air India and IndiGo services, while Indian embassies advised citizens in the region to stay cautious
On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the United States, along with Israel, launched a major combat strike on Iran. Hours after the attack, explosion sounds were reported in several Middle Eastern cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, Doha in Qatar, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. These incidents, believed to be retaliatory strikes by Iran, have sharply increased tensions across the region.
According to reports by AFP, two residents in Abu Dhabi said they heard loud blast sounds. Similar reports came from Doha and Riyadh. UAE state media said its air defence systems intercepted several Iranian missiles over Abu Dhabi. Debris from one intercepted missile fell in a residential area, killing one person.
Sirens were also heard in Jordan, while Kuwait said its air defence systems were activated against incoming missiles. Several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. US President Donald Trump said the United States had begun “major combat operations” to protect American interests. The Pentagon named the campaign “Operation Epic Fury.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack on Iran was aimed at removing an “existential threat.” He described the strikes as a joint operation to counter what he called a major threat from Iran. Reports said some of the first strikes took place near offices linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Residents in Tehran said they heard powerful explosions.
In response, Iran launched missiles towards Israel and several Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned Iran’s attacks on the sovereignty of countries including the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
Global airlines suspended many flights in the region. Countries such as Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Israel closed their airspace. Flights from India operated by Air India and IndiGo were diverted, and several services to the Middle East were suspended.
Indian embassies in Qatar, the UAE, and Iran issued advisories asking Indian citizens to remain cautious, stay indoors when possible, and follow local safety instructions. Indians in Tehran were advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Many families said they were staying inside and waiting for airspace to reopen so they could return to their country.
Casualties have been reported at several sites, though final official figures are yet to be confirmed.
