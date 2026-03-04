Arkansas Man Charged With Murder of His Daughter’s Molester Runs for County Sheriff Ahead of Trial

An Arkansas man awaiting trial on a murder charge is campaigning to become the top law enforcement official in his county. With Primary Elections underway on 3 March 2026, the race has drawn national attention and sharply divided public opinion. Results are expected soon.

Aaron Spencer, a contractor and Army veteran from Lonoke County, Arkansas, has been charged with second degree murder in the October 2024 fatal shooting of 67-year-old Michael Fosler. Fosler had earlier been arrested and charged with 43 felony counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of Spencer’s then 13-year-old daughter, including sexual assault, internet stalking of a child and possession of child pornography.

Despite the pending criminal case, Spencer has entered the race for Lonoke County sheriff. The 37-year-old candidate voted for himself during early voting in the Republican primary, describing the experience as unusual. “It was so surreal seeing my name on the ballot,” Spencer told CNN.

In the strongly conservative county, where Donald Trump received nearly 76% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election, the winner of the Republican primary is widely expected to become sheriff. Spencer first announced his candidacy in September 2025.