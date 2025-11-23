Old Apostolic Lutheran Church: How Absolute Forgiveness Shielded a Serial Child Molester for Decades

Haunted by Silence

In 2023, a call to police breathed new life into the case.

A woman told police that she’d been sexually abused repeatedly as a kid. Her abuser was a relative: Clint Massie.

The case landed on the desk of Sgt. Adam Kleffman of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. He interviewed the victim and listened to the different ways the woman said Massie sexually abused her: the nights when she slept over after helping tend to his horses, the day when she rode a tractor with him, or swam with him and other members of her family at the lake.

Her mom had reported Massie to a preacher when she was a child, she told Kleffman. At the time, the preacher promised to handle it, she said, and told her mother never to speak of it again, not even to her husband. Later, she went through a session with Bruckelmyer, similar to the other girl, where she was pressured to forgive Massie and forget the abuse.

As an adult, she was alarmed to see Massie in church, hugging and kissing children about the same age she was when the abuse began, which is why she’d felt a duty to report it all these years later, she said.

“I went back to the same preacher, which is Daryl [Bruckelmyer], and said, ‘Why is he still able to hold kids and whatever?’” she recalled to Kleffman in a recorded interview. “And he’s like: ‘I don’t know. Like, we’ve told him that he’s not supposed to, but he still does.’”

Kleffman picked up where LaBore left off and contacted the girl who spoke to their office in 2017. She was now in her early 20s, married, a new mom living in Washington state. In a recorded conversation, she told Kleffman that the trauma — and in particular, the mandate that she remain silent about it — still haunted her.

Though the woman had tried to put time and distance between herself and Massie, Massie’s wife, Sarah, had asked for a meeting about a year earlier when the woman returned to Duluth for a visit. At a Starbucks, she said, Sarah Massie told her that the abuse was no big deal and she needed to forget about what happened. The conversation, the woman said, was “horrible.”

Sarah Massie declined to comment for this story.

The woman agreed to be part of the police investigation but told Kleffman that she had little faith it would go anywhere. It did not, after all, go anywhere last time.

“I can tell you,” Kleffman said, “you should have lots of faith in me.”

The investigator now had two victims. They gave him the names of others they suspected had also been abused by Massie. Kleffman tried to contact them, but some were reluctant to cooperate. One woman told Kleffman that Massie had asked for forgiveness. The sin, she said in the recorded call, was “washed away in the blood of reconciliation.”

“It is gone forever,” she told Kleffman.

“So you’re following what the church says to do,” Kleffman replied.

“I am following what God says to do,” the woman told him, before hanging up.

“There Could Be Hundreds”

On Feb. 10, 2023, Massie sat opposite Kleffman and Investigator Tony McTavish in a beige, windowless room at the sheriff’s office in Duluth. In a video of the interrogation, Massie downplayed the allegations as a series of accidents and misunderstandings. But as the 90-minute interrogation progressed, his demeanor shifted. He admitted he’d felt a “tinge” of a “sick, perverted thing” when, he claimed, one very young girl had pulled his hand to her vagina before he realized what was happening.

“I’m a lustful man, sure,” he said, but he denied he touched girls on purpose. “Strike me dead right now if I’m lying to you. I was not trying to touch her sexually.”

“I call bullshit on that,” Kleffman said.

Massie told Kleffman and McTavish that Bruckelmyer had spoken to him “at least” three times about inappropriate behavior with children. The investigators asked how many more girls might come forward with stories about him touching or kissing them.

“I mean, there could be hundreds,” Massie said.

Five days later, Bruckelmyer walked into the same interview room with Raisanen, another preacher at the church.

Bruckelmyer, now 68, is described as a kind but domineering force in the church, a father of at least 12 who worked in construction.

Unlike in other branches of Christianity, OALC preachers like Bruckelmyer do not attend traditional seminaries or receive formal training before assuming their leadership roles. Instead, according to a church spokesperson, they are selected by the congregation.

Their advice is seen as coming directly from God, according to several former church members.

In a video recording of the police interview, Bruckelmyer and Raisanen joked quietly with one another before Kleffman and Sgt. Eric Sathers, another investigator, entered the room.

“Do you know what the mandated reporting laws are in the state of Minnesota?” Kleffman asked.

“We have looked at them some, but it’s hard for us to interpret everything,” Bruckelmyer replied.

“Have you ever been told about them?” the officer asked.

“No,” Bruckelmyer said.

Kleffman said he knew that wasn’t true and brought up the 2020 call with LaBore. “I just listened to the audio recording, and it was line-for-line. You said you understood what they were,” Kleffman said.

“We felt, unless it’s changed, that as a part of the church that we keep silent,” Bruckelmyer said.

Kleffman and Sathers explained that if someone like Massie confessed to Bruckelmyer one-on-one, that would constitute a protected conversation with clergy. But hearing directly from the victims, from parents of victims or about abuse allegations in a group setting was another matter entirely.

Bruckelmyer and Raisanen claimed ignorance of the legal distinction and thanked the officers for the “clarification.” Bruckelmyer asked what became of the 2017 investigation into Massie. “I mean, it should have been taken care of then, you know?” the preacher said. “It’s like, what happened?”

Kleffman reminded him that a decade before that, the girl’s parents had come forward to Bruckelmyer and was told to forgive Massie.

“Nothing was done by you,” Kleffman said. “So in that meantime, she is not being protected while Clint is still scot-free doing what he’s been doing for 15 years.”

“I see,” Bruckelmyer said quietly.

“You’re just keeping a pedophile in your church,” Kleffman said.

Both Bruckelmyer and Raisanen confirmed they’d known about the girl from the 2017 report, and Bruckelmyer said he knew of two others as well. He expressed his eagerness to cooperate with law enforcement moving forward but denied knowledge of any other victims beyond the three.

Bruckelmyer and Raisanen left the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department office without facing any consequences. John Hiivala, a spokesperson for the Woodland Park Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, said that the church “has fully complied with the law in the referenced case, and it’s a matter of legal record.” Hiivala declined to comment further.

By the time prosecutors brought the case against Massie, the three-year statute of limitations had run out on charging Bruckelmyer with failure to report.

Reckoning

On the day of Massie’s sentencing in March 2025, Kleffman walked Kyla Chamberlin to the front row of the high-ceilinged courtroom. The opposite side of the courtroom quickly filled with at least a dozen Massie supporters, including his wife, Sarah.

Chamberlin had flown in from North Dakota alone. Of the nine alleged victims prosecutors identified from the case, she was the only one to attend the sentencing in person. As she waited, she was shaking. She didn’t want to look back, particularly at Sarah Massie, whom she’d adored as a child. She said she could feel the eyes of her former church community on her, people she’d once trusted and loved.

A former EMT and mother of three, Chamberlin had grown up in the Black Hills of South Dakota in the 1990s. Clint and Sarah Massie lived nearby and opened their home to Chamberlin and her four siblings. Her parents sometimes asked Clint, starting in his late teens, to babysit.

The sexual abuse began around the time Chamberlin was 7 years old, she told police. In interviews with Kleffman, she described a remarkably similar pattern of abuse as the two Duluth victims.