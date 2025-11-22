Kidnapped at Age 4, Stephen Johnson was Rescued—25 years Later he Joins the NYPD and Reunites with the Former Detectives who Once Saved him from a ‘Creepy’ Child Molester

The stories of children being abducted for ransom are nothing short of horror stories. But sometimes, children go missing without leaving a trace, leaving numerous questions unanswered and making us wonder: Who kidnapped them? Why were they kidnapped?

Stories of children finding their way back home are rare, as around 840,000 children are reported missing every year. According to the Child Crime Prevention & Safety Centre in the United States, a child goes missing every 40 seconds.

Amidst this horror, there have been some tales of children finding their way back home. Immediate rescue operations conducted by police departments often play a monumental role in such cases, but not every child is able to escape the shackles of abductors. Some victims return to their homes after a few days, while others take decades to come back.

The story of Stephen Johnson is one such tale, where a young boy returned to his family after being abducted. His story made headlines 25 years later, as if life had completed a whole new circle on its own.

Years later, Stephen Johnson joined the NYPD (New York city Police Department) and was reunited with the police officers who had rescued him from his dangerous, terrifying and perverted kidnapper.

