Attacks On Iran To Continue As US Senate Blocks Bid To Limit Trump's War Authority

US and Israeli forces continued to strike against Iran, while the US Senate rejected a bid that would have limited President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military action against the Middle East country without congressional approval.

Trump earlier on March 4 said any Iranian officials who seek to assume top positions to replace Iran’s fallen leaders “end up dead” and he vowed the United States and Israel will “continue forward” in the joint military campaign against the country.

"We're in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead," Trump told a meeting with technology sector leaders at the White House on March 4.

"We're doing well on the war front, to put it mildly. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15," Trump said.

The president vowed no let up with the joint air campaign that has killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many other security, military, and political leaders.

Trump said Tehran's arsenal of ballistic missiles was being "wiped out rapidly."

Trump has said he ordered the attack on Iran to prevent the country from developing a nuclear weapon but has also said he wants Tehran to cease its ballistic missile program and to end violence against anti-government protesters, thousands of whom were killed in a brutal crackdown in recent weeks.

Seeking to counter concerns of American '"boots on the ground" in the war, the White House on March 4 said deployment of US ground troops in Iran is "not part of the plan for this operation at this time."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, meanwhile, said the two allies had made “historic gains” in their war -- about to enter its sixth day -- against Iran.

"Israel and the United States have together made historic gains to protect our citizens and the civilized world," Netanyahu spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said in a video message.

Bedrosian also claimed the attack on Iran was necessary as Tehran was rebuilding its nuclear weapons program in "new underground bunkers" and that there were signs it planned "to attack Israel and US forces in the region, without providing details.

Republicans Oppose Curbs On War Powers

The US Senate measure would have required Congress to authorize further strikes, but Republicans largely opposed it, arguing that the president has commander-in-chief authority to direct ongoing operations.

Democrats cast the vote as a constitutional test. Chuck Schumer of New York said lawmakers must decide whether to send “sons and daughters into harm’s way.”

Republican leaders defended the president. John Thune of South Dakota said Trump is acting to protect US forces, while Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called the resolution unconstitutional.

Disruptions In The Region

Meanwhile, air travel remained disrupted in the Middle East region as Iran continued to retaliate by firing missiles and drones against Israel and other regional countries that were hosts to American military assets.

Many Western countries looked to evacuate thousands of their citizens who have been stranded in the Middle East following the launching by Washington and Tel Aviv of the massive air campaign on February 28.

The US State Department said the first chartered flight to evacuate American citizens had left the Middle East on March 5, but it did not provide details.

NATO condemned Iran after the Western alliance's systems intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile before it could enter member Turkey's airspace.

"NATO stands firmly with all Allies, including [Turkey], as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," spokeswoman Allison Hart said on March 4.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remain strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defense," she added.

A State Department spokesman said, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss recent developments in Iran and throughout the Middle East."

"The secretary told the foreign minister that attacks on Turkey’s sovereign territory were unacceptable and pledged full support from the United States," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia early on March 5 said it had intercepted three cruise missiles heading toward the country, long a bitter rival of Iran and host to US military bases.

"Three cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed outside the city of Al-Kharj," the Saudi Defense Ministry posted on X. No casualties or damages were reported in the desert kingdom.

Iranian Submarine Sunk

Earlier, US defense chief Pete Hegseth confirmed that a US submarine sank ‌an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Hegseth called the strike -- which left at least 87 seamen dead with dozens of others injured or missing -- "quiet death." Sri Lankan authorities said 32 Iranian sailors were rescued.

Macron Cautions Israel

Meanwhile, Israel stepped up its attacks on strongholds of Iran-allied Hezbollah forces in Lebanon after the group launched missiles into northern Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron on March 4 said he urged Netanyahu to refrain from launching a ground offensive in Lebanon.

"I reiterated the necessity for Hezbollah to immediately cease its attacks on Israel and beyond. This escalatory strategy is a grave mistake that puts the entire region at risk," Macron wrote on X.

"I also called on the Israeli Prime Minister to preserve the integrity of Lebanese territory and to refrain from launching a ground offensive. It is crucial for the parties to return to the ceasefire agreement," Macron added.

Reports indicate that Israeli ground forces have already crossed the border into Lebanon, although details remain unclear.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

