Another Trump Loyalist Turns Critic: Who is Joe Kent, the Top Counterterrorism Official who Quit Over the Iran War?

The tension in the Middle East escalated following U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint military operation in Iran on February 28, 2026. As the West Asia conflict entered its third week after the fall of the Ayatollah regime and the assassination of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, chaos erupted across the globe.

Now, another feather has fallen from Trump’s crown, as one of his top counterterrorism officials, Joe Kent, has resigned over the war in Iran.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” wrote Kent in an X post dated March 17, 2026. He further claimed that the Middle Eastern country “posed no threat” and added that “it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

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Kent’s resignation comes weeks after Trump supporter and far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson stated on his podcast, “This is Israel’s war, not America’s war.”

Joe Kent served as the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center from 2025 to 2026 and worked under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Kent’s sudden resignation has sparked outrage, with some calling it a “moral decision,” while others have criticized it.

After Kent resigned, urging the President of the United States (POTUS) to “reverse course,” Gabbard and the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt came forward to support Trump’s decision to go to war against Iran.

The former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center is a member of the Republican Party and has also served in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Who is Joe Kent?