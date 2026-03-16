From Trump Supporter to Critic: Political Commentator Tucker Carlson Claims CIA Read His Messages to Frame Him as a Foreign Agent Amid Iran Conflict

Key Points:
Tucker Carlson claimed that the CIA read his text messages before the US-Israeli airstrike on Iran.
He further added that CIA is allegedly preparing a criminal referral to the US Justice Department to frame him as a “foreign agent.”
Carlson has recently criticised the administration’s decision to join the war against Iran, prompting Trump to publicly respond by saying Carlson has “lost his way.”
Tucker Carlson, a political commentator and long-time supporter of President Donald Trump, stated in a clip shared on X that the Trump’s Justice Department is allegedly preparing a criminal case against him. Carlson shared the clip of himself making the claim on his official X profile on March 15, 2026.
He also made another shocking claim that the CIA read his text messages long before the US-Israeli airstrike on Iran on February 28, 2026, in order to frame Carlson as a “foreign agent.”
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The former Fox News host said on his podcast, ‘The Tucker Carlson Show,’ that he has discovered from his sources that the “CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime.”
“What's that crime?” Carlson asked. He responded that the supposed crime he committed was talking to people in Iran before the war began. He further added that the CIA had read his text messages. Tucker Carlson, who has been a vocal supporter of the president of the United States, stated that the crime under consideration would be “acting as an agent of a foreign power.”
Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), people or organisations lobbying for a foreign country must register with the US Justice Department and disclose their activities, work, and how much money they receive under US law.
Tucker Carlson has been a television journalist for decades and is widely recognised for introducing far-right ideologies and ideas into mainstream discourse. On March 3, 2026, he raised his hypothesis on why the war with Iran happened during his show. Carlson said during The Tucker Carlson Show,
He claimed that the ongoing war in West Asia is “not actually about weapons of mass destruction, nukes, and chemical or biological weapons. No, this war is waged purely because Israel wanted it.”
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Carlson emphasised that he is not an agent of any foreign country under any circumstances and added that he has “never taken money from anybody.” The political commentator stated that his job requires him to maintain contacts with everyone and figure out what is happening around the world.
“I'm also an American. I can talk to anybody. I have no secrets to divulge. So, legally, I think the case is ludicrous, and I doubt it'll even become a case,” Carlson said. He continued that the alleged criminal charge by the CIA is a politically influenced move by the Trump administration. Carlson has previously called out the administration and criticised the decision to join the war on Iran.
On February 28, 2026, the war against Iran officially commenced with a joint military airstrike carried out by the United States and Israel, which resulted in the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
During a White House lunch gathering earlier this year, the POTUS praised Tucker Carlson and referred to him as “a conservative guy, a very good guy.” From being his loyalist to becoming one of his critics, Trump has recently clapped back at Carlson. In an interview with ABC News, Trump said, “Tucker has lost his way.” He further continued, “MAGA is America First, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”
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