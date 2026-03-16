From Trump Supporter to Critic: Political Commentator Tucker Carlson Claims CIA Read His Messages to Frame Him as a Foreign Agent Amid Iran Conflict

He claimed that the ongoing war in West Asia is “not actually about weapons of mass destruction, nukes, and chemical or biological weapons. No, this war is waged purely because Israel wanted it.”

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Carlson emphasised that he is not an agent of any foreign country under any circumstances and added that he has “never taken money from anybody.” The political commentator stated that his job requires him to maintain contacts with everyone and figure out what is happening around the world.

“I'm also an American. I can talk to anybody. I have no secrets to divulge. So, legally, I think the case is ludicrous, and I doubt it'll even become a case,” Carlson said. He continued that the alleged criminal charge by the CIA is a politically influenced move by the Trump administration. Carlson has previously called out the administration and criticised the decision to join the war on Iran.

On February 28, 2026, the war against Iran officially commenced with a joint military airstrike carried out by the United States and Israel, which resulted in the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During a White House lunch gathering earlier this year, the POTUS praised Tucker Carlson and referred to him as “a conservative guy, a very good guy.” From being his loyalist to becoming one of his critics, Trump has recently clapped back at Carlson. In an interview with ABC News, Trump said, “Tucker has lost his way.” He further continued, “MAGA is America First, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that.”

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