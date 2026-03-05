How Did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Die? Conspiracy Theories Swirl Online

Several social media accounts claim that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a sophisticated US–Israel operation involving cyberattacks, satellite surveillance, and bunker-buster bombs.
The theory suggests Israeli Unit 8200 hacked Iranian military networks while US KH-11 satellites tracked Khamenei’s location, allowing Israeli F-35I jets to strike a bunker in Tehran
While the theory has spread widely online, many of the technical and operational details remain speculative with no official source confirming it.
There are several conspiracy theories circulating on social media about the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Many of these theories claim that the United States and Israel carried out a highly coordinated and technologically advanced operation to assassinate him during their joint military campaign against Iran.
Khamenei, who ruled Iran for more than 36 years, died on February 28, 2026, during the first wave of U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran. His death shocked the country and the wider Middle East. While many people in Iran mourned his death, several videos circulating online also showed people celebrating in the streets.
The war that pushed the Middle East into turmoil reportedly began after U.S. President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for a military campaign called Operation Epic Fury. According to reports, the operation aimed to weaken Iran’s nuclear capabilities and target the country’s top leadership, including Khamenei.
Explosions were reported across Tehran on February 28, 2026, marking the beginning of the strikes. Soon after, reports emerged that Khamenei had been killed in the coordinated attack.
One widely shared theory, explained by the social media account Geo Pol Maps, claims the operation involved a complex combination of cyber warfare, satellite surveillance, and precision airstrikes. According to this theory, the operation began with Israeli intelligence unit Unit 8200, which allegedly launched a cyberattack by injecting malware into the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s communication network known as Basir.
At the same time, U.S. KH-11 Keyhole spy satellites were reportedly used to detect heat signatures from a bunker deep underground in Tehran’s Beit Rebari compound, where Khamenei was believed to be located.
To ensure the strike would not be intercepted, the theory claims that cyber operations temporarily disabled Iran’s air defence systems, including the Russian-supplied S-300 PMU-2 missiles and Iran’s own Bavar-373 radar systems. This would have effectively blinded Iran’s radar network.
With the air defenses neutralized, Israeli F-35I Adir stealth fighter jets, supported by U.S. electronic warfare systems, reportedly carried out the strike. These aircraft are capable of attacking heavily fortified targets. The jets are believed to have used GBU-28 bunker-buster bombs, which weigh about 4,500 pounds and are specifically designed to penetrate deep underground bunkers.
According to the theory, the first bomb broke through the reinforced concrete bunker, while the second exploded inside the facility, killing Khamenei along with senior Iranian strategist Ali Shamkhani. However, supporters of the theory believe that such a precise attack would not have been possible without inside help. They suggest that someone within Iran’s elite security network may have leaked the bunker’s location or security details.
Some online commentators therefore claim the operation may have involved an internal betrayal, arguing that only someone with direct access to sensitive information could have helped guide the strike so accurately. It is important to note that many of these claims remain unverified, and several details about the operation have not been officially confirmed.
