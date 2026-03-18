‘Things Are Not Okay’: US Threatens to Withhold HIV Funding Unless Zambia Allows Plunder of Its Minerals

Meanwhile, the deals have come with other, often ideological, strings attached. Kenya’s memorandum requires it to provide data guaranteeing that no funding is being used for abortion care, and to direct funds to certain Christian faith-based providers, even though they refuse services like HIV care to LGBTQ+ people.

Nigeria’s agreement likewise requires more than $200 million to over 900 Christian faith-based healthcare facilities across the country and emphasizes protecting Christian victims of violence from the Islamist group Boko Haram, even though the majority of the group’s victims are Muslim.

Some countries have rejected the deals, calling them one-sided and exploitative. Last month, Zimbabwe walked away from a deal that would have provided $367 million over five years because it required the country to give the US unfettered access to citizens’ health data and biological samples.

The deal offered to Zambia is similar to those offered to other countries in that it requires the government to commit $340 million in health spending in exchange for $1 billion from the US over five years, less than half of what it received under previous US administrations. It also demands that Zambia provide citizens’ health data to the US for 10 years, longer than the deals agreed to by other nations.

But the deal also stipulates that, to receive any funding, Zambia must provide US corporations with easier access to the nation’s vast mineral wealth.

Zambia has some of the world’s largest reserves of minerals such as copper, lithium, and cobalt, which are essential to green energy technology. The Trump administration says the country has given China greater access to its mines than it has given to the US.

Zambia would also be required to share mining databases with US experts and renegotiate a massive 2024 contract with the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a US-based foreign assistance agency, to reduce mining regulations.

After the terms of the deal leaked to The Guardian last month, Asia Russell, director of the HIV advocacy organisation Health GAP, derided it as a proposal for the “shameless exploitation” of Zambia.

In February, Zambia rejected the deal, with a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health saying it “did not align with the position and interests of Zambia.”

Now the Trump administration is using HIV treatment funding in an effort to force its leaders back to the table and make an example of them for other countries that may seek to go their own way.

The memo describes threats to AIDS funding as a way to demonstrate the “use of sticks” to other countries with which it seeks to negotiate.

If Zambia refuses to sign, it says, “sharp public cuts to American foreign assistance would significantly demonstrate to aid-receiving countries the seriousness of our interest in collaboration and our insistence on tangible benefits under our America First foreign policy.”