Keralam’s First “Love Jihad” Story Did Not Land Well: Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Denies Any Coercion from Her Muslim Partner Farman Khan, Says Marriage Happened as per Hindu Rituals

Monalisa married her Muslim boyfriend Farman Khan on March 11, 2026, in Kerala following Hindu rituals.
Monalisa Bhosle gained nationwide attention during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj after videos of her selling rudraksha went viral.
The marriage triggered controversy, with objections from Farman’s family and debates online over “Love Jihad.”
The viral Kumbh girl, Monalisa Bhosle, who gained nationwide attention during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, is trending once again. Monalisa became an internet sensation for her striking appearance, especially her amber-coloured eyes.
Videos of Monalisa selling rudraksha at the crowded mela became a turning point in her life. The viral Kumbh girl is back in the headlines after marrying her Muslim boyfriend, Farman Khan, in an interfaith ceremony on March 11, 2026.
News of their wedding spread like wildfire after videos of the ceremony at the Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor, Keralam, went viral on social media. The wedding soon turned controversial after Farman's family said they learned about his marriage to Monalisa through the media. The groom’s family has openly expressed their disapproval of the marriage.
India Today reported that Farman’s father, Jafar Ali, is “not happy” with their union. He said, “He belongs to another religion while we are Muslim Jats. This will create problems in the family in the future.”
According to media reports, Farman Khan is from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh and is reportedly an actor and a model. The couple crossed paths through social media and later on a film set. Despite reports emerging about religious conversion, Farman stated, “Neither of us has changed our religion. She remains Hindu and I remain Muslim. In love, conversion is not necessary.”
Initial police reports stated that the duo arrived at a local police station in Keralam along with some members of her film crew. The police said that Monalisa insisted she intended to marry Farman and claimed that “she wouldn’t go with her father.”
“As she is a major, she can act according to her choice,” the police said. The families of the couple have objected to their wedding, with Farman’s brother Shamad saying, “We only know that she has worked with him in several films. But what he did was not right. We are not happy with it.”
According to media reports, Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosle, had allegedly arranged her marriage with another man due to religious differences. Monalisa said that her parents wanted her to marry her aunt’s son, and she added, “I did not want to marry him as he is like a brother to me.”
The wedding took place as per Hindu rituals in the presence of Education Minister V. Sivankutty, CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan, and others. Farman said, “I agreed to follow the rituals the way Monalisa wanted because I want her happiness.”
After their marriage, the couple held a press conference on March 12, 2026, where they denied any Love Jihad taking place. Farman told reporters the story of their six-month love story and said, “We met six months ago. We started working together, and she proposed to me. We came here, liked this temple, and decided to get married here.”
Following the news that broke the internet, several social media users described the situation as pitiful. Several users took to X to state that the case is a clear example of “Love Jihad” and forced religious conversion, while some referenced the controversial film “The Kerala Story.” While some users condemned their marriage, others raised concerns over the relevance of someone’s marriage becoming news. One user asked Grok and wrote, “@grok – Does this news really deserve this kind of coverage? Be brutally honest about it.”
The Kumbh girl, known for her hazel eyes, who went viral in 2025 later gained the nickname Monalisa. She is now set to make her film debut, with several projects already to her name. She will be seen in P. Bindu Varghese’s Malayalam film Nagamma, which also stars actor Kailash.
According to reports, Monalisa is also starring in Sanoj Mishra’s film The Diary of Manipur. Monalisa Bhosle currently has over 900K followers on Instagram.
