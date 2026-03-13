Keralam’s First “Love Jihad” Story Did Not Land Well: Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Denies Any Coercion from Her Muslim Partner Farman Khan, Says Marriage Happened as per Hindu Rituals

According to media reports, Farman Khan is from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh and is reportedly an actor and a model. The couple crossed paths through social media and later on a film set. Despite reports emerging about religious conversion, Farman stated, “Neither of us has changed our religion. She remains Hindu and I remain Muslim. In love, conversion is not necessary.”

Initial police reports stated that the duo arrived at a local police station in Keralam along with some members of her film crew. The police said that Monalisa insisted she intended to marry Farman and claimed that “she wouldn’t go with her father.”

“As she is a major, she can act according to her choice,” the police said. The families of the couple have objected to their wedding, with Farman’s brother Shamad saying, “We only know that she has worked with him in several films. But what he did was not right. We are not happy with it.”

According to media reports, Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosle, had allegedly arranged her marriage with another man due to religious differences. Monalisa said that her parents wanted her to marry her aunt’s son, and she added, “I did not want to marry him as he is like a brother to me.”