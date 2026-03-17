When it was time to reveal the winner of the 98th Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the audience and nominees gasped for a moment. Presenter and last year’s winner in the category, Kieran Culkin, said, “And the Oscar goes to… Sean Penn.” However, the actor was a no-show. Culkin joked, “Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening… or didn't want to… so I'll be accepting this award on his behalf.”

Even though this was not the first instance of a winner not showing up to receive their Academy Award, many wondered where Sean Penn was. Penn won the Oscar for his performance in the talk-of-the-night film One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Many users on X wondered whether Penn had become so used to winning Oscars that he chose to skip the awards night. Penn has previously won Oscars for Best Actor for his performances in Mystic River (2003) and Milk (2008).

See Also: 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' Wins Oscar For Best Documentary

The internet asked: Where is Sean Penn? Why did he skip the Oscars? Who might know where he is? The answer to the final question is Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine.