Average US Electric Bill Up $110—or 6.4%—Under Trump in 2025

Over two weeks into President Donald Trump and Israel’s illegal war on Iran, which is driving up oil prices around the world, Democrats on the congressional Joint Economic Committee revealed Tuesday that the average US electric bill increased by $110, or 6.4%, last year.

The Democratic JEC staff compared monthly data from the federal Energy Information Administration for 2024, when Trump was campaigning to return to office against then-Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, and 2025, when the Republican returned to power, having repeatedly promised to cut electric bills in half.

The JEC report highlights that last year’s national average was “even higher than the increase the committee projected last November,” plus “annual electricity costs were higher in 2025 in nearly every state, and were at least 10% higher in 12 states and DC.”

The states with the highest bills were Connecticut and Hawaii, which each had an average of $2,490 for 2025. They were followed by Alabama at $2,230, Maryland at $2,220, Massachusetts at $2,190, Texas at $2,080, and Florida at $2,010.

In terms of the largest increases last year, the District of Columbia saw the biggest jump: a 23.5% rise from $1,360 to $1,680. New Jersey led all states with a 16.9% hike from $1,540 to $1,800, followed by Illinois at 15.9%, Pennsylvania at 12.1%, Kentucky at 11.8%, Maryland and Tennessee at 11.6%, New York at 11.4%, Ohio at 11.1%, and Missouri at 11%.

“American families don’t need a report to tell them that the president has broken his campaign promise to slash energy costs; they already feel the impact of President Trump’s actions every single day,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), the panel’s ranking member. “But this report is yet another indication that sky-high costs are continuing to rise—and are continuing to hurt American families.”