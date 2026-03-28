‘The Current Tax Code Is Rigged,’ Plus 6.2 Trillion Other Reasons to Tax America’s Ultrarich

Backed by dozens of lawmakers, advocacy organizations, and labor unions, a trio of congressional Democrats on Thursday reintroduced the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, which would generate an estimated $6.2 trillion in revenue over the next decade by imposing a wealth tax on US fortunes above $50 million.

As the lead sponsors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), highlighted in a statement, that estimated revenue is “more than double the score of the bill when it was first introduced five years ago, and enough money to pay for investments like universal childcare, free community college, Medicare expansion, and more—without raising taxes on 99.85% of American households.”

The reintroduction comes just months away from the midterm elections. Democrats are working to reclaim control of Congress from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, which last year used its slim majorities in both chambers to push through a budget package that gave more tax cuts to the rich while cutting social programs for working families.

“While multimillionaires and billionaires are getting richer and richer, families are getting squeezed by a rigged economy,” said Warren. “My bill is about basic fairness and making the ultrawealthy pay their fair share. It’s time for the government to stop listening to the richest of the rich and start working for working people.”

Under the bill, the country’s wealthiest 260,000 households would pay a 2% annual tax on fortunes valued at over $50 million and an additional 1% on the net worth of households and trusts above $1 billion. The legislation would also impose a 40% “exit tax” on ultrarich individuals who renounce their citizenship for evasion purposes and would give the Internal Revenue Service $100 million in new funding.

“As millions of families are struggling under the weight of inflation, tariffs, and rising gas prices, the richest billionaires continue to see their net worth grow. We live in the richest country in the world, but that wealth is incredibly concentrated in a tiny group of people. It’s time to tax the rich and level the playing field to ensure that every American has a chance to succeed,” said Jayapal.

“The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act is a major step toward making sure the wealthy finally pay their fair share,” she continued. “With this legislation, we can narrow the racial wealth gap and invest trillions of dollars in healthcare, schools, clean energy, housing, and more to improve lives in communities across America.”

At the beginning of 2026, an Institute for Policy Studies analysis found that the total wealth of US billionaires surged to $8.1 trillion last year—and the country’s top 15 billionaires saw their collective fortune grow from $2.4 trillion to $3.2 trillion, more than double the S&P 500’s 16% increase in 2025.

In the months since, even a columnist at the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal acknowledged that “billionaires’ low taxes are becoming a problem for the economy,” and Peter Mallouk, the CEO of wealth management firm Creative Planning, suggested that US wealth inequality “is 100% completely unsustainable as a society.”