Tax the Rich, Say Mamdani, Sanders, and NYC Inauguration Crowd

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” he said. “To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives.”

“Here, where the language of the New Deal was born, we will return the vast resources of this city to the workers who call it home,” Mamdani vowed. “Not only will we make it possible for every New Yorker to afford a life they love once again, we will overcome the isolation that too many feel, and connect the people of this city to one another.”

The mayor said that “the cost of childcare will no longer discourage young adults from starting a family, because we will deliver universal childcare for the many by taxing the wealthiest few. Those in rent-stabilized homes will no longer dread the latest rent hike, because we will freeze the rent.”

“Getting on a bus without worrying about a fare hike or whether you’ll be late to your destination will no longer be deemed a small miracle, because we will make buses fast and free,” he continued. “These policies are not simply about the costs we make free, but the lives we fill with freedom. For too long in our city, freedom has belonged only to those who can afford to buy it. Our City Hall will change that.”

The ceremony also featured remarks from another early Mamdani supporter, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), as well as the swearing-in of Jumaane Williams for a third term as New York City’s public advocate and Mark Levine, the new comptroller.

“New York, we have chosen courage over fear,” said Ocasio-Cortez, whose district spans the Bronx and Queens. “We have chosen prosperity for the many over spoils for the few. And when the entrenched ways would rather have us dig in our feet and seek refuge in the past, we have chosen instead to turn towards making a new future for all of us.”