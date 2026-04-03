‘Grossly Irresponsible’: $1.5 Trillion Trump Military Budget Would Explode Debt by $7 Trillion

The budget, which would boost total US military spending by more than 40% compared to the current fiscal year, also reportedly calls for investments in Trump’s so-called Golden Dome missile defense system, a project that critics have derided as an absurd boondoggle.

Earlier this week, Trump suggested the US federal government can’t afford to fund childcare and other domestic social programs because it is “fighting wars.”

William Hartung, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote in an analysis of the budget proposal ahead of its official release that “whatever vehicles the administration chooses to promote this huge increase, it will be doubling down on a failed budgetary and national security strategy.”

“If passed as requested, $1.5 trillion in Pentagon spending—in a single year–will make America weaker by underwriting a misguided strategy, funding outmoded weapons programs, and crowding out other essential public investments,” Hartung argued. “The Pentagon doesn’t need more spending, it needs more spending discipline. Spending billions of dollars on a Golden Dome system that can never achieve the President’s dream of a leak-proof missile defense system is sheer waste, as is continuing to lavish funds on overpriced, underperforming combat aircraft like the F-35, or multi-billion dollar aircraft carriers that are vulnerable to modern high-speed missiles.”