As Trump Pushes ‘Polluters First Agenda,’ 2027 Budget Blasted as ‘Bloody New Deal’

“Sane voices need to act now, building opposition to this unprecedented plan,” Manning argued. “ Progressives should be unflinching in defining this proposal as a blank check for the same contractors who cannot deliver ships on time, munitions at scale, or clean audits . Pouring funds into a defense sector that has repeatedly failed basic tests of accountability will not miraculously produce innovation.”

In addition to railing against the budget for the Pentagon—the world’s largest institutional climate polluter—after it was officially released on Friday, progressive voices directed attention to some particular proposed cuts and their consequences.

To fund the Pentagon’s massive war-making budget, “the Trump administration is requesting the cancellation of billions of dollars in funds for renewable energy , environmental justice , carbon removal, space science , and climate change education,” Emily Gardner reported Friday for Eos, the American Geophysical Union‘s news magazine.

As Katherine Tsantiris, Ocean Conservancy’s director of government relations, pointed out, among the targeted federal agencies is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ). The proposed cuts, she said, “fly directly in the face of the clear bipartisan support Congress showed earlier this year by protecting funding for this critical agency.”

“Slashing NOAA’s budget would weaken weather forecasting, disrupt fisheries management, and stall ocean research—putting American lives, livelihoods, and global scientific leadership at risk,” Tsantiris continued. “Congress should once again reject these cuts to ensure NOAA has the resources it needs to support our economy, protect our ocean, and keep Americans safe.”