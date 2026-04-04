Annamalai Not Contesting The Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections In A Shocking Move, BJP Relies On Its Veteran Leaders Instead

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The firebrand leader for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, and one of its star campaigners propagating the party’s vision down south, K Annamalai, is not going to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. That’s right; call it a betrayal, or a long-term strategy of the BJP to hold his candidature—the reality will be revealed sooner or later when the state goes to polls. While speculations are rife whether the BJP denied a ticket to the former IPS (Indian Police Officer) officer for the larger AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) picture, Annamalai has stated that he remains a loyal BJP karyakarta.
Behind the scenes, various leaders of the AIADMK+ alliance (which consists of the AIADMK, BJP, and the PMK) have stated off the record that the decision not to field Annamalai was based on the broader interests of the major coalition partner. Some party insiders claim that the seat-sharing decision was heavily dictated by AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, who retained firm control over allocating key constituencies.
While requests were made to the AIADMK leadership to grant an electoral debut to Annamalai in constituencies like Singanallur, Sulur, and Kavundampalayam, the BJP only secured one seat each in the Chennai and Coimbatore regions. One leader even mentioned that had just one more seat been available in Coimbatore, Annamalai would have gotten the ticket.
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Annamalai, however, has not shown any remorse or regret for the party’s decision. On the other hand, he has welcomed it and congratulated the candidates. In a post on X (April 3, 2026), he said: “Hearty congratulations to all the @BJP4TamilNadu winning candidates announced for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. They carry the support of every brother & sister of TN who is tired of corruption, complacency, and the DMK's betrayal.”
Displaying his strong support for the party, he also mentioned: “I as a Karyakarta will stand shoulder to shoulder & campaign for all our winning BJP & other NDA candidates, with the aim of the NDA winning 210 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.”
The BJP released its list of candidates for the 234-member legislative assembly on April 3, 2026. It announced 27 candidates for the upcoming elections, an increase of 7 from the 20 candidates it fielded during the 2021 polls.
Prominent names include Union Minister L Murugan contesting from Avinashi (SC), and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan contesting from Mylapore, which is the party’s only seat in the Chennai district.
BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran will contest from Sattur, while Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP Mahila Morcha National President and sitting MLA, is all set to defend the party's stronghold in Coimbatore South. Other key candidates include sitting BJP MLA MR Gandhi, who will contest from his current constituency of Nagercoil, T Sivakumar from Colachel, S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode, Kirthika Shivkumar from Modakkurichi, and Nagesh Kumar from Thalli.
The 234-seat Tamil Nadu legislative assembly has historically been a two-horse race dominated by the regional Dravidian giants: the ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the opposition AIADMK steered by Edappadi K Palaniswami. Smaller but regionally influential parties like the PMK and Seeman's NTK also play crucial roles in vote-swinging. Famous South Indian actor Vijay (also known as Thalapathy Vijay) is also going to offer a tough contest with his electoral debut in the state’s politics. His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will contest on all 234 seats independently, offering a direct competition to major parties DMK and AIADMK.
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The BJP’s hold in Tamil Nadu has traditionally been modest, usually relying on an alliance with either the AIADMK or DMK to secure electoral victories. However, the party has been aggressively pushing to expand its independent grassroots presence in recent years. After securing 4 assembly seats in 2021 through the AIADMK alliance, the BJP's current strategy is heavily focused on consolidating its voter base in specific pockets, particularly in western (Coimbatore belt) and southern (Kanyakumari) Tamil Nadu.
Annamalai’s absence from the ballot might feel like a letdown to his supporters, but it highlights the complex coalition compromises the BJP must navigate in Dravidian politics. As the 2026 elections draw closer, the party’s focus now shifts entirely to maximizing its strike rate across its 27 allotted seats, hoping its calculated alliances pay off in the long run.
(Rh)
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