Annamalai Not Contesting The Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections In A Shocking Move, BJP Relies On Its Veteran Leaders Instead

Annamalai’s Response

Annamalai, however, has not shown any remorse or regret for the party’s decision. On the other hand, he has welcomed it and congratulated the candidates. In a post on X (April 3, 2026), he said: “Hearty congratulations to all the @BJP4TamilNadu winning candidates announced for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. They carry the support of every brother & sister of TN who is tired of corruption, complacency, and the DMK's betrayal.”

Displaying his strong support for the party, he also mentioned: “I as a Karyakarta will stand shoulder to shoulder & campaign for all our winning BJP & other NDA candidates, with the aim of the NDA winning 210 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Key Contenders In BJP’s Candidate List

The BJP released its list of candidates for the 234-member legislative assembly on April 3, 2026. It announced 27 candidates for the upcoming elections, an increase of 7 from the 20 candidates it fielded during the 2021 polls.

Prominent names include Union Minister L Murugan contesting from Avinashi (SC), and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan contesting from Mylapore, which is the party’s only seat in the Chennai district.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran will contest from Sattur, while Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP Mahila Morcha National President and sitting MLA, is all set to defend the party's stronghold in Coimbatore South. Other key candidates include sitting BJP MLA MR Gandhi, who will contest from his current constituency of Nagercoil, T Sivakumar from Colachel, S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode, Kirthika Shivkumar from Modakkurichi, and Nagesh Kumar from Thalli.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly And BJP’s Ground Game

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu legislative assembly has historically been a two-horse race dominated by the regional Dravidian giants: the ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the opposition AIADMK steered by Edappadi K Palaniswami. Smaller but regionally influential parties like the PMK and Seeman's NTK also play crucial roles in vote-swinging. Famous South Indian actor Vijay (also known as Thalapathy Vijay) is also going to offer a tough contest with his electoral debut in the state’s politics. His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will contest on all 234 seats independently, offering a direct competition to major parties DMK and AIADMK.

See Also: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam on Thin Ice Amid Discrepancies in Vijay’s Election Affidavits Over Pending Case?