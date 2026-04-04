Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam on Thin Ice Amid Discrepancies in Vijay’s Election Affidavits Over Pending Case?

The inconsistency in his election affidavit has been heavily criticised, with calls for action. Apart from the pending criminal cases, his age also varies in both affidavits. In the documents filed from Perambur, his age is listed as 52, whereas in the Tiruchy East affidavit, it is 51.

The Tiruchy East affidavit mentions two cases. One (FIR No. 74/2026) is registered at the Peravallur Police Station in Chennai. The second case (FIR No. 108/2025) was filed by a party worker who claimed that he was pushed by one of Vijay’s bouncers. This case is registered at the Koodakovil Police Station.

The actor-turned-politician, widely known for his career in the Tamil film industry, introduced TVK on February 2, 2024. According to his election affidavit, his total assets are worth ₹603.20 crore, and he owns several luxury cars, including a BMW 530, Toyota Lexus, BMW i7, etc.

See Also: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Poll Predicts Landslide Victory for DMK in State, Welfare Schemes Resonating with Voters

The discrepancies that have emerged have been criticised by legal experts. They have stated that such inconsistencies in an election affidavit are a serious offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Section 125A states that withholding details, concealing facts, or providing false information can result in punishment of up to six months in prison, a fine, or both.

Vijay’s political journey in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026 has been under close watch, with many supporters showing increasing loyalty towards the actor-turned-politician. However, his recent controversies such as the Karur stampede that led to 41 deaths and rumours of his alleged infidelity with actress Trisha Krishnan following his separation announcement from his wife Sangeetha have raised concerns among many well-wishers.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 is scheduled for April 23, 2026, to elect all 234 members of the Legislative Assembly. The results, which will determine the next leader of Tamil Nadu, will be declared on May 4, 2026.

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