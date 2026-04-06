Americans Spent $8.4 Billion More on Gas in the First Month of Trump’s Iran War: Report

As President Donald Trump’s Pentagon pushed Congress to approve $1.5 trillion in new military funding, including $200 billion for the US-Israeli war on Iran, congressional Democrats found that the working Americans whose taxes would fund those appropriations have spent $8.4 billion that otherwise could have gone to groceries, childcare, and other essentials—all at the gas pump.

Democratic members of the Joint Economic Committee released a report Thursday—two days after average gas prices in the US reached $4 per gallon, the highest in nearly four years—showing that those higher prices have forced Americans to pay 35% more on gas than they did a month ago, before Trump joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in attacking Iran.

A month after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the war that’s killed more than 2,000 Iranians and well over 1,000 people across the Middle East as the conflict has widened, it now costs $145 to fill up just one gas tank for a Ford F-150 pickup truck—$37 more than it did in February.

An SUV costs an average of $58 to fill up, an increase of $15, while a sedan costs $52 on average—$13 more than it did before the war.

The analysis was released a day after Trump unequivocally stated that, despite his campaign pledge to make life more affordable for Americans, his administration’s priority is “fighting wars,” not ensuring the government provides childcare and healthcare that families can afford.

“We can’t take care of daycare,” said Trump. “It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things.”