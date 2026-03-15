As His Iran War Drives Up Oil Prices, Trump Orders Restart of California Offshore Drilling

The DOE added that “Sable’s facility can produce approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day, a 15% increase to California’s in-state oil production, that can replace nearly 1.5 million barrels of foreign crude each month.”

Yet, far from a novel response to an unexpected emergency, the order is actually an escalation in a preexisting battle between California and the Trump administration over the future of the pipeline system. The state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta sued to stop the administration from a federal takeover of two of the pipelines in January.

Sable also faces several lawsuits due to its attempts to restart the system after it purchased it from ExxonMobil in 2024, and has not yet cleared all of the state permitting requirements, according to the Center for Biological Diversity .

“In its latest brazen abuse of power, the Trump administration is attempting to seize exclusive federal control over two of California’s onshore pipelines,” Bonta said on social media Friday evening. “We will not stand by as this administration continues their unlawful all-out assault on California and our coastlines, and we are reviewing all of our legal options.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also spoke out against Wright’s announcement.

“Trump knew his war with Iran would raise gas prices,” he wrote on social media. “Now he wants to illegally resurrect a pipeline shut down by courts and facing criminal charges. And it won’t even cut prices. I refuse to let Trump sacrifice Californians, our environment, or our $51 billion coastal economy.”

The Center for Biological Diversity noted that this order would mark the first time that the Defense Production Act was used to force an oil company to restart out-of-use Infrastructure and to disregard the state permitting process.

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