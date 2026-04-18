In Dead of Night, Johnson Tries—But Fails—to Ram Through Domestic Spying Bill for Trump

Ahead of the votes—including on separate versions asking for a 5-year and then 18-month extensions of Section 702—opponents of any clean extension, including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), said anyone opposed to warrantless spying on Americans must vote no.

“They have called us back at midnight to cast a secret vote to reauthorize FISA while America sleeps,” said Khanna in a late-night social media post. “A yes vote gives Trump more power to surveil Americans. Every Democrat must vote no. Everyone who loves the constitution must vote no.”

The bloc of 20 Republicans who voted against the shorter extension also refused to budge on the push, despite heavy lobbying from the Trump White House and pressure from House Speaker Mike Johnson, for the 18-month and 5-year versions.

The holdouts on both sides of the aisle, meanwhile, have been demanding privacy reforms to make sure the communications of US citizens are not swept up in the surveillance of noncitizens targeted abroad by the nation’s spy agencies and law enforcement.

“Let me be clear,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) explaining her no vote in a statement. “There is no new warrant requirement in tonight’s amendment to FISA reauthorization. It does absolutely nothing to fix the massive loopholes in 702 collection that allow the government to spy on Americans without a warrant. It does nothing to fix the data broker loophole. And it slaps a 5-year extension on this bill so that this White House can continue to spy on Americans and violate our privacy rights for an even longer time.”

Speaker Johnson, she charged, “is trying to pass it in the middle of the night—like so many of other pieces of his agenda—because he knows it is not what the American people want. Don’t be fooled: this bill simply continues to the spying and surveillance of the American people.”

Outside critics of the clean extension effort have criticized Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Gregory Meeks of New York and Jim Hines of Connecticut—the latter of whom was reportedly conferring with the Republican whip team on the floor of the House late Thursday night—with sabotaging efforts to get a bill with stronger protections.

Sean Vitka, executive director of Demand Progress, which has led a bipartisan coalition against a clean extension of the FISA provision, said serious questions must be asked about the role some Democrats are playing in the current fight to win significant reforms.