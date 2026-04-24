Missing Scientist Theory Deepens as More Cases Emerge; Netizens Claim Something Is Brewing

Over time, a theory involving the mysterious deaths of more than ten scientists and researchers working in advanced fields has fuelled speculation about whether there is more to this than meets the eye.

Some say that the internet is spiralling over something without any clear evidence, while others believe there is more to scientists going missing or dying under suspicious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists claim that these deaths follow a sinister pattern.

Nuclear science and engineering professor from MIT, Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro; NASA space scientist Michael Hicks; NASA-linked nuclear engineer Joshua LeBlanc; Amy Eskridge; and Anthony Chavez, who disappeared—the list goes on.”

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The list currently includes more than 10 individuals who have either disappeared without leaving any trace or died untimely deaths in recent years, prompting further speculation. Several narratives suggest that all these individuals were somehow connected to U.S. nuclear and space research, as well as other sensitive sectors. Similar reports have also unsettled Chinese media.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken notice of the matter and says it ‘is spearheading the effort to look for connections among the missing and deceased scientists.’ It also stated that it is currently working with the Department of Energy, the military, and state authorities to find answers.

The missing scientists conspiracy has grown so large that even President Donald Trump has addressed the matter, questioning whether the disappearances are linked to the discovery of classified information. "Well, I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half," Trump said.