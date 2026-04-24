Missing Scientist Theory Deepens as More Cases Emerge; Netizens Claim Something Is Brewing

Key Points:
Reports of several nuclear scientists and aerospace engineers either dying under mysterious circumstances or going missing have rocked social media.
The FBI has said it ‘is spearheading the effort to look for connections among the missing and deceased scientists.’
The missing scientists conspiracy has grown so large that even President Donald Trump said, "Well, I hope it’s random.."
‘If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not,’ read one of the texts by Amy Eskridge, a UFO researcher from the USA. Amy Eskridge died on June 11, 2022, and the cause of her death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Over time, a theory involving the mysterious deaths of more than ten scientists and researchers working in advanced fields has fuelled speculation about whether there is more to this than meets the eye.
Some say that the internet is spiralling over something without any clear evidence, while others believe there is more to scientists going missing or dying under suspicious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists claim that these deaths follow a sinister pattern.
Nuclear science and engineering professor from MIT, Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro; NASA space scientist Michael Hicks; NASA-linked nuclear engineer Joshua LeBlanc; Amy Eskridge; and Anthony Chavez, who disappeared—the list goes on.”
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The list currently includes more than 10 individuals who have either disappeared without leaving any trace or died untimely deaths in recent years, prompting further speculation. Several narratives suggest that all these individuals were somehow connected to U.S. nuclear and space research, as well as other sensitive sectors. Similar reports have also unsettled Chinese media.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken notice of the matter and says it ‘is spearheading the effort to look for connections among the missing and deceased scientists.’ It also stated that it is currently working with the Department of Energy, the military, and state authorities to find answers.
The missing scientists conspiracy has grown so large that even President Donald Trump has addressed the matter, questioning whether the disappearances are linked to the discovery of classified information. "Well, I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half," Trump said.
Starting with one of the most widely discussed cases on the internet—the death of NASA scientist Joshua LeBlanc. LeBlanc was 29 years old when he died in a fatal car crash on July 22, 2025, in Huntsville, Alabama. According to reports, he worked at NASA and was linked to advanced nuclear propulsion research projects. He was an aerospace electrical engineer. LeBlanc went missing in July 2025 after it was noticed that he had failed to report to work.
His burned vehicle was discovered on the same day. He was driving a Tesla in Sentry Mode and had been parked at Huntsville Airport for several hours that day. His family confirmed that he had no prior travel plans and had no reason to be near the airport. His burned body was sent for forensic examination and took several days to be identified. His death has currently been ruled a ‘traffic accident.’ According to reports, his vehicle collided with a guardrail and trees before bursting into flames.
In another case, MIT nuclear science professor Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro was shot dead at his residence in the Boston suburbs. He joined MIT in 2016 and was later promoted to director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center in 2024. The Portugal-born professor died on December 16, 2025, after sustaining multiple gunshot injuries.
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Gen. Neil McCasland, an astronautical engineer, disappeared in February 2026. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired major general. He was involved in projects linked to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) and later disappeared without a trace. Monica Reza, a colleague of McCasland, also disappeared on June 22, 2025. Reza was last seen hiking in Angeles National Forest, USA, with two others and has not been seen since.
Netizens have compiled a list of scientists who have met tragic fates or have disappeared without a trace. Some of them were associated with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The list includes NASA scientists Michael David Hicks, Melissa Casias, Anthony Chavez, and Jason Thomas, among others.
Aerospace defence engineer David Harlock, who died in a plane crash along with his family, has been added to the list. As of April 24, 2026, several social media users have circulated various theories pointing to the suspicious circumstances under which they either went missing or died. ‘Even if some of these aren’t exactly “sus”… some absolutely are, and together it makes them all suspicious,’ wrote one X user.
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