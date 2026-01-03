NASA Permanently Shuts its Largest Library at Goddard Space Flight Center Housing 100,000 Scientific Volumes Amid Infrastructure Reorganisation

The largest library of NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Centre in Maryland was permanently closed down on Friday, January 2, 2026. It has stored a collection of over 100,000 documents, journals, and books for researchers’ access since 1959. The shutdown was part of a broader reorganisation of the space agency’s infrastructure.

The consolidation drive will result in the closing of around 13 buildings and more than 100 science and engineering laboratories spread across the 1,270-acre campus by March 2026. The restructuring is being carried out to reduce operational costs and address long-standing maintenance issues. NASA spokesperson Jacob Richmond spoke about the agency’s plan to review the library materials over the next 60 days to decide which items would be stored in a government warehouse and which would be tossed away.