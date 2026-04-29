Bayer Continues Push to ‘Close the Door’ on Glyphosate Victims at US Supreme Court

Patti Goldman, senior attorney at Earthjustice—which filed an amicus brief in this case on behalf of farmworker organizations—said in a statement that “questions from the justices recognized that the Environmental Protection Agency approves pesticide labels based on the evidence before the agency at a single moment in time, but that evidence can become outdated as real-world exposure grows and scientific studies document resulting harms.”

“Federal law requires the manufacturers to update their labels to provide sufficient warnings and directions to protect the public,” Goldman stressed, “and state failure-to-warn claims reinforce that obligation—while ensuring children, families, and workers have a path to seek remedies for the harm they suffer.”

Other groups that have submitted amicus briefs include Environmental Protection Network—which is made up of former EPA staffers—and the Center for Food Safety, one of the advocacy organizations that joined the rally outside the court. The event was also attended by members of Congress from both major political parties.

“This isn’t left v. right—it’s right v. wrong,” said US Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). “Big corporations and their lobbyists have captured both parties, putting profits over our families’ health. I’ve fought Monsanto and Bayer for years, and just filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court to protect our right to sue them for illnesses caused by their products.”

Despite President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “Make America Healthy Again,” the Republican recently issued an executive order mandating the production of glyphosate, and the US Department of Justice has sided with Bayer in this case—part of a broader trend of his administration serving the pesticide industry’s interests.

“Monsanto Company v. Durnell will have enormous consequences for environmental health litigation,” Food and Water Watch legal director Tarah Heinzen said Monday. “Bayer is intent on preserving its right to harm at all costs—a pursuit the Trump administration is all too willing to endorse. This case threatens to close the courthouse doors to the many Americans harmed by pesticides.”

Heinzen argued that “should the Supreme Court hold that the Environmental Protection Agency’s failed pesticide regulatory scheme preempts state failure to warn lawsuits, leaving tens of thousands of sick Americans without legal recourse, Trump and his industry-dominated EPA will be to blame.”