Bangladesh Health Sector Capable but Inefficient: Nearly 80% Public Spending Wasted Due to Mismanagement, Says Industry Body

New Delhi, Feb 10: Bangladesh’s healthcare system has become capable of meeting the majority of domestic demand, but chronic mismanagement and poor planning are draining nearly four-fifths of the sector’s public spending, according to AM Shamim, general secretary of the Bangladesh Private Hospital, Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association.

In a recent interview with Bangladesh’s The Daily Star newspaper, he said “Our national health budget stands at around Bangladeshi Taka 42,000 crore. But nearly 80 per cent of that is wasted. Equipment that isn’t needed is purchased, while the ones we do need often sit idle and unused.”

The problem is not a lack of resources but their deployment. For instance, he said that at Labaid Cancer Hospital, two linear accelerator (LINAC) machines deliver radiotherapy to between 160 and 220 patients a day.