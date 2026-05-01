What was written in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide note?

AI generated summary, Editor reviewed.
The longstanding conspiracy theory surrounding disgraced child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is whether he is still alive. Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Since his death, several theories have circulated online, including claims that he escaped and is living in hiding in a faraway place.
Earlier this year, a video of an Epstein lookalike known as “Palm Beach Pete” caused quite a stir, but he later clarified that he is not who the internet claims him to be.
See Also: “Using Wayfair to Traffic and Sell Children”: Old Trafficking Claims Resurface After Mention in New Epstein Documents
Despite these theories, did Jeffrey Epstein really die by suicide, or was someone else involved?
In a shocking development, a suicide note has come to light that was allegedly written by Epstein. According to an exclusive report by The New York Times, the note was concealed by a New York courthouse seven years ago. Why was it hidden all these years?
The note was reportedly found by his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, who claimed that Jeffrey Epstein had attempted suicide in July 2019 but survived. The New York Times reported that Tartaglione found Epstein with a “strip of cloth” around his neck, and it was then that he discovered the suicide note. In August 2019, Epstein died by suicide.
Tartaglione, a former police officer, was convicted of drug trafficking and the murder of four people. He was serving his sentence alongside his infamous cellmate, Epstein. Tartaglione recalled that the note contained the phrase “time to say goodbye,” which he found inside a graphic novel.
See Also: The White House Is Not Going to Abandon U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Despite His Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein
The text was written on yellow paper torn from a legal pad. The note was kept hidden because it was also part of Tartaglione’s criminal case, which meant investigators did not have access to it. He was arrested twice—once in 2006 for soliciting a minor for prostitution, and again in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking. Weeks after his second arrest, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell.
Some reports even claimed that his cellmate was involved in his sudden death. Several critics raised concerns over the security of the facility. Initially, Epstein alleged that he was attacked by his cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, which the latter has consistently denied. Since his death, thousands of documents have been made public, linking various A-listers to the late child sex offender.
From U.S. President Donald Trump to billionaire businessman Bill Gates, the Epstein files have unmasked several influential figures and shed light on a wider network, revealing details about Epstein Island and his inner circle.
Suggested Reading: