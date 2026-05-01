What was written in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide note?

The longstanding conspiracy theory surrounding disgraced child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is whether he is still alive. Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Since his death, several theories have circulated online, including claims that he escaped and is living in hiding in a faraway place.

Earlier this year, a video of an Epstein lookalike known as “Palm Beach Pete” caused quite a stir, but he later clarified that he is not who the internet claims him to be.

See Also: “Using Wayfair to Traffic and Sell Children”: Old Trafficking Claims Resurface After Mention in New Epstein Documents

Despite these theories, did Jeffrey Epstein really die by suicide, or was someone else involved?

In a shocking development, a suicide note has come to light that was allegedly written by Epstein. According to an exclusive report by The New York Times, the note was concealed by a New York courthouse seven years ago. Why was it hidden all these years?