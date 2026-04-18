Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz During Ceasefire, Tehran Warns Against U.S. Navy Blockade

Key Points:
Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz following the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
They have further hinted that the strait will not remain open if the U.S. Navy blockade at the entry and exit points of the Strait of Hormuz continues.
On the morning of April 17, 2026, oil prices reportedly fell by around 9% in New York after the Israel and Lebanon ceasefire was announced.
After the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced, Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, took to X to declare that the strait would remain open to all commercial vessels. However, Tehran warned that it could close the strait again if the U.S. Navy blockade persists. This new development in the Israel-Iran conflict has opened the door to a potential truce and the possibility of lasting peace.
However, Iran has expressed its discomfort with the U.S. stance on not withdrawing its naval blockade on ships entering or exiting the Strait. “The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains only to Iran, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete,” wrote the President of the United States on Truth Social.
See Also: Iran Has a Powerful New Tool in the Strait of Hormuz That it Can Leverage Long After the War
Hours after the post, Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, took to X to call out the POTUS and accuse him of making “false claims.” He wrote that Trump had made seven claims, all of which were false, and added that the United States would not get anywhere in negotiations with such statements.
“The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false,” wrote Ghalibaf. He further posted six points, warning that the strait through which 20% of the world’s oil passes will not remain open if the U.S. blockade continues.
Ghalibaf wrote, “Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on designated routes and with Iranian authorization.” He also stated that regulations governing the strait would not be determined by social media.
Right before Donald Trump posted about the U.S. naval blockade, he had shared a message about the strait being reopened, but it contained a subtle twist. Trump wrote, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”
His post was later reposted by the Embassy of Iran in Zimbabwe, which has been an active participant in the war of narratives during the Iran-Israel conflict. They reshared Trump’s post with a caption taking a dig at the POTUS: “Bad mood = Strait of Trump, Normal mood = Strait of Hormuz, Good mood = Strait of Iran.”
The aftermath of the 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, followed by the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, has had a positive impact on oil prices. According to news service portal IANS on the morning of April 17, 2026, oil prices reportedly declined by around 9% in New York.
However, Iran’s announcement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz did not clarify whether it is linked to the 14-day U.S.-Iran ceasefire, which is set to end on April 28, 2026, or the 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, which will conclude in nine days.
The strait was closed following a joint military attack on Iran by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026, which resulted in the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy experienced major fluctuations, with markets affected and oil prices witnessing significant hikes.
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