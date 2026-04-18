Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz During Ceasefire, Tehran Warns Against U.S. Navy Blockade

Hours after the post, Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, took to X to call out the POTUS and accuse him of making “false claims.” He wrote that Trump had made seven claims, all of which were false, and added that the United States would not get anywhere in negotiations with such statements.

“The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false,” wrote Ghalibaf. He further posted six points, warning that the strait through which 20% of the world’s oil passes will not remain open if the U.S. blockade continues.

Ghalibaf wrote, “Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on designated routes and with Iranian authorization.” He also stated that regulations governing the strait would not be determined by social media.



Trump’s Strait of Iran Post

Right before Donald Trump posted about the U.S. naval blockade, he had shared a message about the strait being reopened, but it contained a subtle twist. Trump wrote, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

His post was later reposted by the Embassy of Iran in Zimbabwe, which has been an active participant in the war of narratives during the Iran-Israel conflict. They reshared Trump’s post with a caption taking a dig at the POTUS: “Bad mood = Strait of Trump, Normal mood = Strait of Hormuz, Good mood = Strait of Iran.”

The aftermath of the 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, followed by the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, has had a positive impact on oil prices. According to news service portal IANS on the morning of April 17, 2026, oil prices reportedly declined by around 9% in New York.

However, Iran’s announcement regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz did not clarify whether it is linked to the 14-day U.S.-Iran ceasefire, which is set to end on April 28, 2026, or the 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, which will conclude in nine days.

The strait was closed following a joint military attack on Iran by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026, which resulted in the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy experienced major fluctuations, with markets affected and oil prices witnessing significant hikes.

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