‘Really Chilling’: Trump Judicial Nominees Refuse to Say He’s Not Eligible for 3rd Term

Political observers are expressing alarm after several of President Donald Trump’s lifetime judicial nominees refused to say whether he is eligible to run for a third term.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) asked Trump judicial nominee John Marck to describe the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, which states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.”

“The 22nd Amendment... senator, my career has mostly been in criminal prosecution, I haven’t had an opportunity to use that one, specifically,” Marck replied.

“Anyone able to help on the 22nd Amendment?” Coons asked the other judicial nominees at the hearing, one of whom explained that it was the amendment that sets a two-term limit for the presidency.

“Correct,” Coons replied. “It states that no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice. Mr. Marck, is President Trump eligible to run again for president in 2028?”