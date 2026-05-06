Fuel Prices Have Spiked More in ‘Energy Independent’ US Than in Nations That Have Moved Away From Oil and Gas

“The spike in US gasoline prices over the past two months has outpaced everywhere except Southeast Asia, the region most dependent on oil from the Persian Gulf,” explained Yahoo Finance geopolitics reporter Jake Conley.

Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader and managing director at CIBC Private Wealth, explained to MarketWatch last week that while increased fuel production gives the US a “buffer,” oil is a global market and “it doesn’t operate in a vacuum.” She said, “Global tightness and domestic bottlenecks still show up in gasoline prices.”

Meanwhile, some of the countries that have best survived the price hikes include France and Spain, which derive large shares of their power from nuclear energy and renewables, respectively.

Craig Hanson and Jessica Isaacs, a pair of researchers at the World Resources Institute, explained last month that while a mix of factors is at play, countries less reliant on fossil fuels generally “find themselves in a better position to withstand the current crisis.”

“Every country has homegrown access to at least two clean energy resources—the sun shines, and the wind blows just about everywhere at some point,” they said. “The same cannot be said of oil and gas, where production is concentrated in a small number of countries and exposed to geopolitical disruption.”

“Renewable resources like wind, solar, and geothermal have zero fuel costs, and the fuel cost of nuclear power is quite low. Again, the same cannot be said of fossil fuels, which have costs set by volatile global markets,” they added. “These two advantages are why some of the world’s clean energy frontrunners are faring better than other countries amidst the Iranian energy crisis.”