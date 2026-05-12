‘We Need Action’: Ro Khanna Calls for Expansion of ‘Morally Bankrupt’ Supreme Court

With a right-wing supermajority controlling the US Supreme Court, and the recent ruling in Louisiana v. Callais yet again displaying the court’s “war on constitutional democracy,” as one legal expert put it, US Rep. Ro Khanna is pushing for Democrats to move with just as much certainty as the far-right justices as soon as the party is able to reform the court.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, Khanna (D-Calif.) suggested the Democratic Party has all the information it needs to take decisive action to rein in the court as soon as it controls the White House once again—instead of simply “exploring” the possibility of judicial reform.

“The next Democratic White House does not need a court reform commission like some college seminar,” said Khanna, who has been named a potential 2028 presidential contender. “We need action. We need term limits for justices. We need to expand this morally bankrupt court from nine to 13.”