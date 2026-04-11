Superstition or Stupidity? Devotees Pour 11,000 Litres Of Milk in Narmada River, Draws Flak

When the line between tradition and superstition becomes indistinct, practices that were once revered at faith start to become logicless. One such case has recently gained traction on the internet. In a video virally circulated across social media, devotees gathered in large numbers are seen pouring liters upon litres of milk into the Narmada river as they chant mantras. Supposedly part of a grand “abhishek", the video has garnered strong reaction from the netizens, with questions arising regarding the intersection of religion and faith and its impact on and environmental welfare.

Upon investigations, the video was found to be taken at a religious event held in Madhya Pradesh at the Shri Dadaji Darbar Pataleshwar Mahadev Temple in Sehore district. The religious event spans across a duration of 21 days, starting from March 18 till April 7, according to promotional posters, and includes a number of religious traditions. A massive Mahayagya using 41 tons of ghee, Shiv Mahapuran recitations, and continuous Durga Path recitation by 151 devotees are also part of the event celebrations.

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According to the organizers, the milk was offered to the river as a ceremonial offering, as part of a ritual and prayer meant to purify the river and to provide blessing to the devotees. The event was organized under the guidance of Sant Shivanand Maharaj.

Defending the rituals, Pawan Pawar, a devotee associated with the sant, commented: "Baba's passion is to perform Abhishek of Narmada ji and to feed people. He always undertakes the Narmada Parikrama barefoot and does nothing for himself. He works for public welfare. Every day, 151 litres of milk were used for Abhishek of Narmada ji, on one day 1,100 litres were used, and on Wednesday, 11,000 litres of milk were used. For him, Narmada ji is like a mother."

The video has since sparked outrage amidst the internet, with many questioning the logic behind this act. Underlining the critical malnourishment crisis in Madhya Pradesh, many users remarked that the vast amount of milk wasted in the ritual could have been utilized to feed malnourished children.

Others questioned both the scale of the act and its impact on the environment and society. One user wrote, “Mockery in the name of DHARMA. Aise dhongi baba desh aur dharm ko bohut nuksaan pahucha rahe hai. Inki vajah se hi dharm badnaam hai (Such fake godmen are causing immense harm to both the country and religion. It is precisely because of them that religion has fallen into disrepute)”. Another commented, “And the poor kids in schools get adulterated milk.

Often cited as Madhya Pradesh’s “lifeline”, Narmada river forms a crucial aspect for the state’s economy, providing the means of irrigation and serving as the primary source of water for drinking, irrigation, and hydroelectric power generation for millions of people across the state.

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Environmental stakeholders have also come forth and flagged concerns regarding this incident. Wildlife activist Ajay Dube, asserting that ‘religious offerings should be symbolic and mindful,’ commented: