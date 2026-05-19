‘Horrifying Act of Violence’: Three Men Shot Dead at San Diego Mosque

A pair of teenagers allegedly fatally shot three men at a San Diego mosque on Monday before killing themselves in an attack condemned by many—but welcomed or denied by a handful of far-right figures.

The alleged shooters, who the FBI said were 19 and 17 years old, attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD) in the Clairemont neighborhood of California’s second-largest city, with officers dispatched to the site at 11:43 a.m., according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl. The center contains a mosque and a school where children were studying at the time of the attack.

The chief said one of the victims was a security guard who played a “pivotal” role in preventing more people from being shot at the county’s largest mosque just before hundreds of worshippers were expected for afternoon prayers. The guard has been identified as Amin Abdullah.

Wahl said that two shooters—who have yet to be publicly identified—appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Investigators are treating the shooting as a hate crime.

ICSD director Imam Taha Hassane said that all students and staff members were safely evacuated from the facility.

“It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship,” Hassane added.

The New York Times reported that investigators recovered anti-Islamic material in the vehicle used by the shooting suspects, and that the words “hate speech” were written on one of the guns used in the attack.

President Donald Trump called the shooting a “terrible situation,” while some of his supporters denied or seemed to welcome the attack.

Taheen Nizam, director of the San Diego branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement after the shooting that “we strongly condemn this horrifying act of violence at the Islamic Center of San Diego.”

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this attack,” Nizam added. “No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school. We are working to learn more about this incident and we encourage everyone to keep this community in your prayers.”

The Jewish Democratic Council of America also condemned the attacks. JDCA said that “we’re deeply saddened by the shooting at a mosque in San Diego, and our thoughts are with the San Diego Muslim community and all impacted by this tragedy.”

“Attacks on our fellow Americans at places of worship are unacceptable,” the group added.