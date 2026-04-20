Louisiana Mass Shooting: Who Is Shamar Elkins, who Shot Eight Children Dead and Injured Two Women?

Key Points:
On April 19, 2026, Shamar Elkins killed eight children and injured two women in what authorities described as a “domestic violent incident.”
Seven of the eight children were Elkins’ own, and the injured women were his wife and alleged girlfriend.
Police shot Shamar Elkins after he fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
A “domestic violent incident” turned tragic after a mass shooting took place in the Louisiana city of Shreveport, USA, on April 19, 2026, killing at least eight children. According to reports, the deceased children were between the ages of one and 14.
Authorities have described the shooting as one of the deadliest in the past two years, resulting in the deaths of eight children and injuries to two women. The suspect has been identified as the father of the children, Shamar Elkins.
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As reported by The Guardian, Chris Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, stated that the suspected gunman killed eight children, seven of whom were his own. Bordelon added that the attack also wounded his wife and killed another child from the locality.
The incident took place at 6 a.m. local time, when the suspect opened fire on 10 people before escaping the crime scene in a stolen vehicle. According to officials, authorities immediately pursued the suspect and shot him.
Two women who were injured are currently in critical condition. Officials have stated that the attack does not indicate any clear motive and appears to be a case of domestic violence. The crime scene spanned three different locations, including two homes on West 79th Street and another residence on Harrison Street.
The suspect’s wife was reportedly shot in the face, while the other woman is believed to be the gunman’s girlfriend, who was also fatally shot. One of the children killed in the Louisiana mass shooting was as young as 18 months old. Wayne Smith, the Shreveport police chief, said, “I just don’t know what to say. My heart is just taken aback.”
With no suspect initially on record, police later identified Shamar Elkins and were forced to discharge their firearms to neutralize the rampaging suspect. The motive behind the mass shooting remains unclear as of now, but a family member has stated that Elkins and his wife were planning to get a divorce.
Crystal Brown, a cousin of the injured woman, said that the couple had been arguing about the divorce. She stated, “He murdered his children. He shot his wife,” and added that Elkins had four children with his wife and three with the other woman.
Who was Shamar Elkins?
The gunman, Shamar Elkins, who killed eight children aged between 18 months and 14 years, had served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for seven years. Police reported that Elkins had a troubling history with the law, including an arrest in 2019 in a firearms-related case. He was also charged with carrying a weapon on school premises.
Just days before the deadly mass shooting, Shamar Elkins posted cryptic messages on social media that raised concerns. On March 12, 2026, he wrote, “Understand to be misunderstood.” His most recent post was made on April 18, 2026, when the 31-year-old shared a picture of himself with one of his daughters. Officials stated that they were wary of the suspect’s past due to the firearms case but were unaware of any history of domestic violence.
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