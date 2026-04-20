Louisiana Mass Shooting: Who Is Shamar Elkins, who Shot Eight Children Dead and Injured Two Women?

A “domestic violent incident” turned tragic after a mass shooting took place in the Louisiana city of Shreveport, USA, on April 19, 2026, killing at least eight children. According to reports, the deceased children were between the ages of one and 14.

Authorities have described the shooting as one of the deadliest in the past two years, resulting in the deaths of eight children and injuries to two women. The suspect has been identified as the father of the children, Shamar Elkins.

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As reported by The Guardian, Chris Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, stated that the suspected gunman killed eight children, seven of whom were his own. Bordelon added that the attack also wounded his wife and killed another child from the locality.

The incident took place at 6 a.m. local time, when the suspect opened fire on 10 people before escaping the crime scene in a stolen vehicle. According to officials, authorities immediately pursued the suspect and shot him.