Unlawful US Attack, Says Cuban President, ‘Would Trigger a Bloodbath With Incalculable Consequences’

As the Trump administration seeks to justify a war with Cuba using what Cuban officials have called “increasingly implausible accusations” that it poses a danger to national security, President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned on Monday that an American assault would trigger a “bloodbath with incalculable consequences.”

US President Donald Trump has imposed a punishing fuel blockade on Cuba for months that has devastated the island’s civilian population with the explicit goal of forcing its government from power and has, on many occasions, threatened to use military force, including to outright “take” the island.

The densely populated island of nearly 11 million people is already in the midst of a humanitarian crisis as a result of “energy starvation” from the blockade, which has left the country’s renowned healthcare system struggling to function, with 100,000 patients awaiting surgery, according to a recent United Nations report.