Iranian Official Says Trump Rejected Peace Proposal That Was ‘Reasonable and Generous’

A top Iranian official on Monday said the peace proposal rejected by President Donald Trump was a “reasonable and generous” path toward ending the war that the US and Israel launched in late February, plunging the Middle East and global energy markets into chaos.

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference that “the only thing we have demanded is Iran’s legitimate rights,” accusing the US side of insisting on “unreasonable demands.”

Baghaei’s remarks came after Trump dismissed the Iranian proposal—a counter to the latest US offer—as “totally unacceptable” in a social media post.

“I don’t like it,” Trump wrote, without specifying what he found objectionable. The president’s reply sent oil prices surging.

“Is our proposal for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz unreasonable?” Baghaei asked in response to the US president. “Is establishing peace and security across the entire region irresponsible?”