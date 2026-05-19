US Department of Justice Drops Criminal Charges Against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani

The criminal charges against Indian billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six others have been permanently dropped by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). This brings an end to the high-profile case USA vs Gautam Adani & Others, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The case had accused Adani Group leaders of misleading investors in connection with large solar energy projects in India.

The DOJ informed a New York federal court that, after reviewing the matter, it had decided not to continue pursuing the case. In its May 18, 2026 filing, the department said, “The Department of Justice has reviewed this case and has decided, in its prosecutorial discretion, not to devote further resources to these criminal charges against individual defendants.” Prosecutors asked the court to permanently close the case, meaning it cannot be filed again in the future. The court accepted the request and officially dropped all charges against Gautam Adani and the other accused.