US DoJ Moves to Drop Criminal Fraud and Conspiracy Charges Against Adani While SEC Settles Civil Bribery Suit

The US Department of Justice is moving to drop criminal charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, The New York Times reported on 14 May 2026. Adani is charged with securities and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as orchestrating a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme.

A separate civil suit against Adani by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) linked to the same allegations was also settled on 14 May 2026. The settlement of a third case by the US Treasury Department remains in talks. This follows Robert J Giuffra Jr., personal attorney of President Trump, taking charge of Adani’s legal team.

Giuffra reportedly met Justice Department officials in April 2026 and presented nearly 100 slides arguing that US prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence and jurisdiction to pursue the case against Adani. The team also reportedly reiterated the Group’s willingness to invest $10 billion in the US economy and create 15,000 jobs – a commitment initially announced by Gautam Adani after Trump’s 2024 re-election.

The NYT reported that while prosecutors later stated the investment proposal would not influence the criminal proceedings, the offer received a favourable response from at least one senior Justice Department official.

Reports further suggest that the SEC has already moved toward resolving the parallel civil proceedings, with a proposed civil penalty of $18 million. Gautam Adani is to pay $6 million while Sagar Adani has consented to a $12 million penalty, without either admitting or denying the allegations. The settlement, subject to court approval, also bars the Adanis from future violations of US anti-fraud laws related to securities and investor disclosures.