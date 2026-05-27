Trump Loyalist Ken Paxton—Dubbed ‘Most Corrupt Politician in America’—Wins Texas Senate Primary

“And that is exactly the problem in our politics,” said the Democratic candidate. “It’s puppet politicians who serve themselves and their billionaire megadonors instead of serving us. It’s why we can’t afford anything. It’s why we can’t get ahead no matter how hard we work. The system is rigged by corrupt politicians like Ken Paxton. And so it’s going to be all of us. It’s going to be Democrats, independents, and Republicans. It’s going to be urban Texans, rural Texans, suburban Texans. It’s going to be all of us coming together, the people versus Ken Paxton.”

US Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, echoed Talarico, dubbing Paxton “the most corrupt politician in America” and adding, “Calling Ken Paxton just a crook is like calling Texas summers a little bit warm.”

“The guy makes Richard Nixon look like a Boy Scout,” said Casar. “We cannot allow him to become a United States Senator.”

The Texas Tribune noted in its coverage of the primary outcome that Paxton is “known for his checkered history of personal ethics and legal troubles: He was once indicted for felony securities fraud (charges that were later dropped) and impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House for corruption and abuse of office (and acquitted by the Republican majority in the Senate). And he has come under fire for alleged infidelity and an accumulation of assets during his time in office.”