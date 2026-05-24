Viral Buffalo ‘Donald Trump’ Set for Eid Sacrifice After Internet Fame

In a sorrowful update, Donald Trump is set to be slaughtered on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. The buffalo, not the human, just to be clear. A rare albino buffalo originating from Bangladesh has been named “Donald Trump” for his alleged resemblance with the US President, and has become quite an internet sensation and a local attraction alike.

The four-year-old buffalo, which sports a unique light-pink hue, was raised at the Rabeya Agro farm in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and became an internet sensation overnight due to its blonde tuft of hair that falls across his forehead that was seen as eerily similar to the signature hairstyle of US President Trump.

As photos and video of the animal started spreading online, curious visitors flocked to the farm to get a glimpse of the animal. Visitors arrived at the farm daily in large numbers to take selfies and videos with the uniquely-coloured animal, while children crowded outside the farm gates to get a glimpse of the animal.

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However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the albino buffalo has been purchased by a trader and is set to be slain on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha as part of a sacrificial ritual.

Farm owner Zia Uddin Mairda says the name of the buffalo originated out of a joke that his brother made regarding the buffalo’s appearance. “Because of its hairstyle, my younger brother gave it this name,” Mairda told ANI. “And then it went viral, and many people came to see it. I am happy about that. This is just a symbolic name... we gave it this name out of affection and love.”

Located in the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital near the Narayanganj region, the Rabeya Agro Farm raises cows and buffaloes to be used for religious sacrifices for Eid-Al-Adha, which is one of the important festivals in the Islamic calendar. As part of the festival rituals, Muslims perform “Qurbani” of cows and buffalos to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and obedience to God.

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Because of his quirky light-pinkish hue and the distinctive blonde hair, Donald Trump the buffalo stands out amongst other animals at the farm. “Actually, it is an albino buffalo, whose colour is pinkish. Pinkish type. That's why it's rare and unique,” Mairda said.

As the albino buffalo’s popularity grew online and he became a trending topic of online discussion, comments and queries started pouring in about purchasing the buffalo ahead of Eid-al-Adha. The buffalo’s owner said that the animal has been sold to a trader from the Old Dhaka region on a live-weight basis.

“I sold it to have already taken delivery of it. Its price was 550 Taka per kg. It was sold on a live-weight basis at 550 Taka per kg,” Zia Uddin Mairda told ANI.

As the animal weighed well over 700 kgs, the selling value of it ranges around 385,000 Bangladeshi Taka. The trader had allegedly purchased the albino-buffalo especially for the Eid-Al-Adha for the ritual Qurbani.

"I am going to miss Donald Trump, but that is the core spirit of Eid al-Adha -- making a sacrifice," Mridha told news agency AFP.