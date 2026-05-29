‘These Extrajudicial Killings Are Becoming Normalized,’ Amnesty Warns After More Trump Boat Bombings

The US Southern Command announced strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday and Wednesday, attacks that killed three people total.

SOUTHCOM called the victims “narco-terrorists” without any evidence. According to a tracker maintained by The Intercept’s Nick Turse, the Trump administration’s boat bombing campaign has killed 197 people since September 2025.

"Numbers alone cannot capture the unimaginable human toll of this horrific campaign of murder at sea,” Klasing said Wednesday. “Every single person that the U.S. has killed at sea was arbitrarily deprived of their right to life, and they and their families have a right to justice. Lawmakers must do everything in their power to halt this campaign and hold everyone responsible accountable for their role in these extrajudicial killings.”

“We are witnessing the height of lawlessness—a government taking military action to kill people who it unilaterally deems ‘criminals’ or ‘terrorists’ and then bragging about it on social media and stonewalling members of Congress demanding explanations,” Klasing added. “Regardless of whether the victims committed crimes or not, killing them is completely illegal under both US and international law. Alleged criminal suspects should be dealt with by law enforcement who are bound by international human rights law, which prohibits using lethal force unless absolutely necessary based on an imminent threat to life.”

Few of the nearly 200 victims of the US military’s assault on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have been publicly identified. Earlier this year, family members of two Trinidadian men—Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo—killed by a US strike in October filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Trump administration.